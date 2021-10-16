The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team will look to snap a two-game losing skid when it travels to face conference foe Walsh on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT from Bob Commings Field at Canton GlenOak High School in North Canton, Ohio.
The Panthers (2-4, 0-2 in G-MAC) enter following last week’s 31-19 loss at Findlay, in which the Panthers fell behind 21-0 before their late comeback bid came up short.
In the loss, KWC quarterback Christian Arrambide completed 28-of-48 pass attempts for 280 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Wide receiver Chauncey Greer led the Panthers with 114 yards on eight receptions, while David Florence and George Gavin reeled in one touchdown apiece.
On the year, Arrambide has thrown for 1,499 yards — second in the conference — with a league-leading 14 touchdowns. He’s completed 60.6% of his attempts but has also thrown 11 interceptions. Florence leads the conference with 470 receiving yards and six scores, while Greer ranks third with 443 yards and four TDs.
As a team, the Panthers are fourth in the G-MAC in both points (27.2) and yards per game (381.2). However, they also allow a league-worst 30.8 points per outing.
Meanwhile, Walsh (1-5, 0-2) struggles to move the ball but also features one of the G-MAC’s most dominant defenses. The Cavaliers average just 12.2 points and 295 yards per game, but they also give up only 22.2 points and 339.5 points per outing.
Walsh last played in a 20-3 loss at Hillsdale, in which quarterback Tom Vatter threw for 296 yards but was also intercepted four times. Vatter has played sparingly this season, with only 599 yards, one touchdown and seven picks in Walsh’s last three contests.
The game will be available for viewing on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
