The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will wrap up its 2021-22 exhibition slate when the Panthers travel to face NCAA Division I foe Evansville on Thursday.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. from the Ford Center.
The Panthers enter following their 95-72 loss to No. 10 Kentucky on Friday, in which 6-foot-6 junior forward JoMel Boyd poured in a game-best 29 points. Jamil Wilson, a 5-11 fifth-year guard, added 15 points off the bench.
Even after months of practicing, KWC fourth-year head coach Drew Cooper said, he’ll gain a lot more insight into his team by simply playing games against outside opponents — and he wants his players to take advantage of the opportunity.
“You want to see execution and you want to see your fundamentals begin to come together,” said Cooper, whose squad opens the regular season Nov. 12 at Illinois Springfield. “I think we did that pretty well against UK. I thought we had some great efforts in the halfcourt on both sides of the ball, but you walk away with so many teaching points.
“You can sit and watch film all day, but you want to see a team that begins to really rally behind your preparation.”
He’ll preach the same message to his players when they take the floor to square off against the Purple Aces.
“One of our challenges going into tomorrow night is all-out belief,” he said. “We’ve watched the film, we’ve practiced, we know what we’re going to see — now let’s put the preparation to good use and let’s show a tremendous amount of buy-in.”
KWC starters will include Boyd, 6-4 guard Wyatt Battaile (12.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg last year), 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (4.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg) and a pair of newcomers in 6-foot junior guard Antonio Thomas and 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland.
Evansville, fresh off of Saturday’s 74-45 exhibition win against Division III Mount Saint Joseph, will counter with a group made up of 5-10 senior guard Shamar Givance (13.3 ppg last season), 6-4 fifth-year guard Noah Frederking (10.2 ppg), 6-8 fifth-year forward Evan Kuhlman (9.3 ppg), 6-7 junior forward Antoine Smith Jr. (7.3 ppg) and 6-9 senior forward Iyen Enaruna (4.6 ppg).
Cooper plans to use an eight- or nine-man rotation throughout the regular season, and playing time remains up for grabs to complement his strong point guard tandem.
“We’ll continue to platoon with Jamil Wilson and Antonio Thomas, who are both, in my opinion, starting point guards,” Cooper said. “Just because one starts doesn’t mean that one will finish. Some nights will be Antonio’s night, and some nights will be Jamil’s. They’re both good point guards for us.
“But the rotations are still evolving, for sure.”
Cooper was encouraged by Boyd’s breakout performance against Kentucky, but he wants a more balanced approach moving forward.
“Obviously, he came here and worked his way right into the starting lineup,” Cooper said of Boyd. “Like I said before, you learn more about your team in a game than you do in two weeks of practice, and that’s a perfect example. ... He’s going to continue to have the opportunity to make those types of impacts in games.”
As far as team leaders go, the Panthers will lean on Battaile, 6-5 senior forward Nathan Boyle, Sisson and Wilson throughout the course of the season.
“Boyle is in his fourth year and personifies everything about buy-in at the college level as a true four-year player,” Cooper said of the former Apollo High School standout, who won’t be available to play Thursday. “Ben Sisson is on his way to doing that, as well. Jamil is a very tough, mature kid, who understands what the college basketball commitment looks like. Wyatt is right in line with that group in helping show the newcomers what our program is supposed to look like.”
At the end of last season — in which KWC went 10-5 before the shorthanded Panthers (COVID-19) fell in the first round of the conference tournament — coaches sat down with that foursome to discuss the future of the program, and Cooper received nothing but positive feedback.
“I think all four of those kids are very comfortable knowing what it’s going to take to get back to the NCAA Tournament,” Cooper said. “We were a game or two away from going last year.
“It’s going to be up to those four to know the difference between being champions and mediocrity, to get us over the hump and into the dance. That’s our goal this year, and not just through winning the conference tournament, but we want to try to earn an at-large bid. With our conference and the strength of schedule, I think we can do that.”
