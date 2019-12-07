The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team will look for its second consecutive victory when the Panthers host Tiffin in a conference matchup Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Tipoff is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.
KWC (2-5, 1-0 in G-MAC) enters following Thursday's 74-66 overtime win over Ohio Dominican, in which the Panthers were led by Zach Hopewell's 17 points off the bench.
Wesleyan finished with a plus-nine turnover margin and opened the extra period with six straight points, which coach Drew Cooper called the keys to victory.
"Those overtimes go by real, real quick," Cooper said. "If there's a four-point swing in overtime, it's devastating. Those first couple of swings went our way, and our guys did a great job of executing in the late game.
"If you rebound with them and you don't turn it over, you're gonna be in a lot of games. We were fortunate that guys stepped up and made some plays and got us the win."
Wesleyan, averaging 66 points per game on 43.8% shooting from the field and 30.4% shooting from long range, is led by 6-foot-1 senior guard Adam Goetz's 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Other expected starters for the Panthers include 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (9.9 ppg), 6-7 senior forward Mohamed Abu Arisha (7.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg), 5-11 senior guard Erik Bell (5.3 ppg) and 6-5 freshman forward Ben Sisson (2.0 ppg).
Tiffin (5-4, 0-1) will counter with the lineup of 6-5 junior forward Jairus Stevens (15.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg), 6-7 freshman forward Wesley Jordan (11.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg), 6-foot freshman guard Trent Williams (10.8 ppg), 6-2 senior guard Austin Schaub (4.7 ppg) and 6-3 junior guard Eric Turner (1.6 ppg).
As a team, the Dragons score 86.3 points per game on 45.9% shooting from the field and 30.5% from beyond the 3-point line.
The men's matchup will follow the KWC women (8-0, 1-0) taking on Tiffin (5-5, 1-0) at noon.
The Panthers will look for their 23rd straight home win following an 83-63 conquest of Ohio Dominican on Thursday.
"It was nice to see how hard our kids played all 40 minutes," KWC co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. "I know that's coach speak, but a lot of times you don't get that for all 40 minutes. You could look in their eyes and tell that they were ready for a conference game."
Wesleyan also enters as conference leaders in defense (52.8 ppg), scoring margin (31.3 ppg), defensive shooting percentage (35.7%), turnover margin (plus-11) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.55).
The balanced Panthers will field a starting lineup that includes 5-10 senior forward Keelie Lamb (12.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 5-11 junior guard Kaylee Clifford (9.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 5-5 junior guard Lily Skye Grimes (9.3 ppg, 5 apg), 5-8 sophomore forward Cali Nolot (6 ppg) and 5-6 junior guard Kaylee Duncan (5.3 ppg).
Tiffin, coming off an 84-77 win at Trevecca, is led by 5-7 sophomore guard Aarion Nichols (14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and 6-3 sophomore center Jasmine Watts (10.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg).
"We've got another good team coming in here," Nieman said. "They've got a 6-3 post player who's really athletic and really good. They play a lot through her. ... It's gonna be another tough matchup."
