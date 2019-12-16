The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team will look to extend its unbeaten conference record when the Panthers host Cedarville on Monday night at the Sportscenter.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Panthers (3-5, 2-0 in G-MAC) enter following an 87-71 win against Tiffin on Dec. 7, in which KWC placed five players in double-figure scoring -- led by 6-foot-1 junior guard Jo Griffin's 29 points.
Meanwhile, Cedarville (5-4, 3-0) has won three games in a row -- all conference matchups -- against Lake Erie, Malone and Trevecca.
"They come in at 3-0 in the conference, and they have a lot of returners," KWC coach Drew Cooper said of the Yellow Jackets. "They're a great free-throw shooting team.
"You can't foul them. We'll talk a lot going into Monday night about not getting them in the bonus and being disciplined with the way we defend them."
As a team, Cedarville has made 137-of-161 free throws for a conference-leading 85.1%. They also shoot nearly 18 foul shots per game.
Cedarville, which scores 82.9 points per game, are led by 6-foot-7 junior forward Conner TenHove's 17.1 points and eight rebounds per outing -- putting him sixth in the league in scoring.
Other top contributors include 6-3 sophomore guard Btanden Maughmer (14.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-7 sophomore guard Quinton Green (13.8 ppg), 6-6 sophomore forward Isaiah Speelman (10.9 ppg) and 6-8 sophomore center Kollin Van Horn (10 ppg).
"TenHove hit a big shot against us last year," Cooper said. "We were down by one point with about 10 seconds left here last year, and he hit a big 3 on us that broke our back. ... They don't have any holes in their lineup."
Though KWC dropped both meetings with Cedarville last season, Cooper pointed to the positives.
"We've talked a lot about belief. I hope we have enough returners at this point to know that we played 80 minutes of basketball with them last year. We did really well. We didn't get over the hump, but Cedarville has the personnel to be a very good basketball team."
Wesleyan will counter with a group that includes 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (14.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.5 apg), Griffin (12.3 ppg), 6-7 junior forward Stew Currie (8 ppg), 6-7 senior forward Mohamed Abu Arisha (7.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (7 ppg).
The Panthers will follow Monday's contest with an exhibition meeting Tuesday against Western Kentucky in Bowling Green.
