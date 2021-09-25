The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team will look to get back to an even record Saturday when the Panthers host William Jewell College at Steele Stadium.
Kickoff is set for noon.
Wesleyan (1-2) enters following a 56-34 setback last week at Lindenwood.
The Panthers were led by quarterback Christian Arrambide, who completed 21-of-35 pass attempts for 284 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. On the year, the 6-foot-2 junior has thrown for 670 yards and six TDs with six picks. He’s also rushed for a score.
KWC had its most productive rushing output last week, as well, with Deonco Wilkerson (74 yards) and Jatorian Dillard (69 yards, one TD) leading the way. Wideout David Florence also had another tremendous performance, hauling in seven passes for 125 yards and a pair of scores. Florence leads the Wesleyan receiving corps with 318 yards and four TDs on 20 receptions.
The Panthers are averaging 24.3 points and 410 yards per outing.
William Jewell (0-3) last played in a 35-25 loss to Ohio Dominican, which has been the Cardinals’ most productive offensive output this season.
On the year, WJC is averaging 16.3 points and 352 yards, led by quarterback Anthony Pritzel’s 548 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ opponents are posting 35.3 yards and 504 yards per game.
The contest will be aired on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
