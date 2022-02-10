The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team is gearing up for a big finish to the regular season.
The Panthers (11-13, 6-10 in G-MAC) snapped a five-game skid with a 60-53 win over Ohio Dominican on Saturday, and KWC will look to make it two in a row when it hosts Tiffin on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game, which will be the first of four consecutive home matchups to close the regular season.
More so than anything, fourth-year Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper wants to see his team exhibit the same tenacity that led to Saturday’s victory.
“We have a group of kids that deserve it and have worked hard all year,” he said. “I hope we can finish on an uptick. I want it more for them. We’ve still got a lot of things to work on in terms of really learning how to win, though.”
Wesleyan never trailed in its Saturday victory, which was spurred on by three players in double figures: Jordan Roland (14 points), Wyatt Battaile (12 points) and Antonio Thomas (12 points). However, one area Cooper wants to see improvement is his team’s first-half shooting.
“Our first-half field-goal percentages, 32% in the first half (against Ohio Dominican) and 52% in the second half,” he said. “Are we playing possum or what? We’ve got to get off to better starts in some of these games.”
Wesleyan, which Cooper hopes has solidified its rotation for the remainder of the season, will continue to rely on contributions from Roland (14.2 ppg), a 6-foot-1 junior guard; Battaile (13.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg), a 6-4 senior guard; 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (10 ppg, 6.1 rpg); 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (9.9 ppg, 6 rpg); 5-11 fifth-year guard Jamil Wilson (7.2 ppg, 4.4 apg); and Thomas (6.8 ppg, 3.5 apg), a 6-2 junior guard.
Sasha Sukhanov, a 6-11 senior forward, has also posted 6.3 points and 9.8 rebounds in his last four outings.
“We’re getting to that performance stage,” Cooper said, noting that it’s taken some time for everyone to get on the same page. “There have been all types of ups and downs, but we’ve got everybody (in the rotation) healthy right now.”
Tiffin (9-13, 4-10) enters having won two of its last three outings, including an 85-67 win over Trevecca on Monday. The Dragons feature a balanced scoring lineup that includes 6-3 sophomore guard Morgan Taylor (12.4 ppg), 6-5 graduate wing Tanner Johnson (11.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-3 graduate guard Luke Johnson (11.5 ppg) and 6-foot sophomore guard Trent Williams (11.1 ppg).
Wesleyan won the season’s previous meeting, 81-77, on Jan. 6 behind a season-high 20 points and six rebounds from Thomas.
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (14-7, 11-4 in G-MAC) facing off against Tiffin (9-11, 6-8) at 5:30 p.m.
The Panthers enter on a two-game winning streak following Saturday’s 62-48 win over Ohio Dominican. Despite their difference in records, Wesleyan isn’t taking anything for granted.
“Last year, they upset us in the conference tournament and upset us in the NCAA Tournament,” KWC co-head coach Nicole Nieman said of Tiffin. “It’s a little bit of a revenge game for us. We’ve got a big game Thursday vs. Tiffin and then we’ve got Ashland coming in (Saturday), they’re No. 2 in the country right now. This is a big week for us.”
Tiffin, meanwhile, has lost three consecutive games.
This will be the first and only meeting between the programs this year. The previous game scheduled for Jan. 6 was called off due to health and safety protocols.
Both matchups will be available for viewing on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
