The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team put the defensive clamps on Cedarville to capture a 57-45 conference win Thursday afternoon in Cedarville, Ohio.
The Panthers (13-7, 10-4 in G-MAC) limited the host Yellow Jackets to only 27.9% shooting for the game, including just 2-of-12 makes (16.6%) in the fourth quarter.
Wesleyan led 17-13 at the end of the first frame before pushing its advantage to 32-23 at intermission.
Shaylee McDonald’s jump shot with 3:21 left in the third gave KWC a 41-28 lead before Cedarville’s 8-2 run cut the deficit to seven points.
Abby Freeman’s jumper trimmed the KWC lead to 50-45 midway through the fourth stanza, but the Panthers closed the game on a 7-0 run to seal the victory.
Tahlia Walton scored 13 points to lead KWC, and Cali Nolot added 12 points, with both reeling in five rebounds. Corina Conley led the Panthers with six boards.
KWC shot 43.8% from the field, 6-of-14 from 3-point range (42.9%) and made all nine of its foul shots, with 19 turnovers. Wesleyan claimed the edge in points in the paint (30-18), points off turnovers (13-8), fastbreak points (13-5) and bench production (22-14).
Paige Garr scored 18 points to pace Cedarville (12-8, 7-7), while Freeman chipped in 11 points. Despite losing the rebounding battle (38-34), the Yellow Jackets led in second-chance scoring (12-4).
Wesleyan returns to action Saturday when it faces Ohio Dominican on the road.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 17 15 14 11 — 57
CEDARVILLE 13 10 15 7 — 45
Kentucky Wesleyan (57) — Walton 13, Nolot 12, Richardson 9, Barga 5, Conley 5, Hoosier 4, McDonald 4, Leis 3, Johnson 2.
Cedarville (45) — Garr 18, Freeman 11, Mader 4, Moore 4, Anker 3, Chapman 3, Sweeney 2.
