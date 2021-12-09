The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team is set to embark on a two-game conference road trip this week, beginning with Thursday’s matchup against Walsh.
Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT in North Canton, Ohio.
The Panthers (5-3, 1-1 in G-MAC) are coming off an 84-74 victory over Findlay on Saturday — the program’s first-ever win against the Oilers. Now, they’ll be pitted against a Walsh team that has won seven of eight all-time meetings with KWC.
“We got to put it behind us at this point,” Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said of his team’s victory over Findlay, “because we got two more tough ones this week on the road at Walsh and Malone.
“But it was a much-needed win for us. We’ve been playing good basketball, and like I said after the game, you want to see our progress. It’s clear to anybody that has watched us throughout the years that we’ve progressed and have a nice ball club this year, but you want to see the progress show up in the win/loss column.”
The Panthers snapped a seven-game skid to Walsh in their last meeting, when KWC captured a 71-62 road victory last season.
With only six teams reaching the postseason tournament this year, Cooper knows every outing matters.
“Going into this week, Walsh and Malone were both preseason ranked ahead of us,” he said. “They’re actually the two most recent conference tournament champions.
“It’s going to be a good road trip for us. ... Thursday night, we’re trying to have everything culminate into a performance at Walsh.”
The Cavaliers (3-2, 1-0) feature the league’s second-highest scoring offense at 81.4 points per game, aided by a conference-best 41.7% shooting from 3-point range. Walsh is led by 6-foot-6 senior forward Caleb Canter (15.6 ppg), 5-9 senior guard Darryl Straughter (14.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-7 sophomore forward Owen Hazelbaker (11.8 ppg) and 6-6 freshman wing Garrison Keeslar (11.8 ppg, 8 rpg).
The Panthers, who score 78.6 points per matchup on 47.2% shooting from the field and 37.8% from distance, will counter with a group that includes 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (13.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg), 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (13.3 ppg) and 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (13.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg), among others.
As a team, KWC sits atop the G-MAC rankings with 19.5 assists per game.
The men’s game will follow the Wesleyan women (5-3, 2-0 in G-MAC) squaring off against Walsh (5-1, 1-0) at 4:30 p.m. CT.
The Panthers enter following Saturday’s 71-57 home win over Findlay. KWC has won three of its last four games, including two consecutive G-MAC contests.
“Every game is going to be huge this year,” Wesleyan co-head coach Nicole Nieman said. “Every game, from top to bottom, our conference is just loaded. It’s going to be a battle for six (postseason spots), it really is. We just can’t afford an off night.
“Throughout our preseason and throughout our nonconference schedule, we’ve been telling them, ‘We set us up, we played some really tough competition so that we understand we’ve got to be ready every day.’ ”
Walsh leads the series 8-2, but both teams have split their meetings last season. Wesleyan won 75-65 on Jan. 2 in Owensboro, followed by a 63-49 Walsh victory on Jan. 30.
Both games can be followed on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.