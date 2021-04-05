The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team added two key factors — scoring and athleticism — to its team for next season, with the signings of Edward Jones Jr. and Scotty Draud last week.
According to Panthers coach Drew Cooper, entering his fourth season at the helm, Jones Jr. is a multi-faceted forward from Pike High School in Indianapolis, while Draud comes to Wesleyan as a prolific scorer from Beechwood High School in Kentucky.
“Athletically, Eddie can do things as a forward that nobody on our roster could do this year,” Cooper said. “Scotty competes. He takes charges, he scores, he is a fine passer and has great instincts.
“I am very pleased to add them both.”
A 6-foot-5, 165-pound guard, Draud joins Wesleyan after setting scoring records in the 9th Region. At Beechwood, Draud scored 3,128 points across five seasons — breaking former Wesleyan player Brandon Hatton’s record of 3,045 points this past year.
Draud led the Tigers in scoring each of the past three years, capping off his career with 24.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and nearly four assists per game in helping his squad go 23-6 as a senior. He also shot 50.6% from the floor and made 42-of-134 3-pointers (31.3%).
“He has led a school with very little tradition in basketball to unprecedented heights,” said Beechwood coach Erik Goetz. “In his career, he has led the Tigers to over 100 career wins, its first Class A regional title, a 35th District championship and a 9th Region finals appearance.
“Most importantly, Scotty is a lifelong gym rat who has put a tremendous amount of work into his individual game. In addition to his personal drive, Scotty has really become a great teammate and team leader.”
In Beechwood’s 67-63 win over eventual KHSAA state champion Highlands this past season, Draud scored 28 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and knocked down 10-of-12 free throws.
In his career, Draud has been named a first-team all-conference selection four times, a first-team all-region selection three times, and has also garnered all-state recognition along the way.
Now, he wants to help KWC’s program continue to grow — and in turn, he expects the Panthers to do the same for him.
“Kentucky Wesleyan College is the best fit for me to continue my athletic and academic careers on so many different levels,” he said. “I am excited to play basketball for Coach Cooper and his staff. Coach Cooper’s experience, style of play and reputation is exactly what I am looking for in a college basketball coach and program.”
At 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, Jones Jr. averaged 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in helping Pike go 12-11 this past season. As a junior, he posted 10.8 points and 5.3 boards per outing as Pike finished 17-9 and captured a Class 4-A Indiana Sectional championship.
Over the past two seasons, Jones shot a blistering 57.6% from the field.
“Eddie is a late bloomer and I believe will have a good college career,” said Pike coach Bill Zych. “He is of strong character and very good work ethic. He has competed against the best competition in the Indianapolis area, so he is prepared to meet the challenges and will continue to improve at the next level.”
For Jones Jr., the chance to play at a place like Wesleyan was too much to pass up.
“It is a great school, and the history of the program is legendary,” he said. “I want to help add to it.”
KWC went 10-6 in 2020-21, including a 9-5 mark against Great Midwest Athletic Conference competition, before falling in the first round of the league tournament. The Panthers will lose five seniors to graduation, including four of their top five scorers.
“This will be a larger than average class in numbers,” Cooper said, “and we are off to a great start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.