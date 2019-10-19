The Kentucky Wesleyan College will have an opportunity at its first football win of the season when the Panthers take on visiting Ohio Dominican in a G-MAC matchup.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
KWC (0-6, 0-3 in G-MAC) enter coming off last week's 59-6 home loss to Tiffin, in which first-year coach Craig Yeast felt his team took a massive step back.
"I never thought for a million reasons that we'd be 0-6, but we're here," Yeast said this week. "And we're just continuing to work.
"I was a little disappointed in the last game that we played. I thought up until that point, we had been making great strides towards getting better. ... This past week, we didn't show up to play."
Yeast considered last week's performance a byproduct of a poor week of practice, which he and his players have worked to improve -- through effort, more than anything.
"I'm looking for effort every single snap, every single rep you take, I'm looking for your effort," Yeast said. "I want you to go out and practice and play with effort."
Meanwhile, Ohio Dominican (3-2, 2-1) enters following a 56-10 road victory over Alderson Broaddus on Sept. 5.
ODU averages 30.6 and 360.2 yards of total offense per game, led by quarterback Evan Erns (1,279 yards, 11 touchdowns, three interceptions).
Facing such a high-scoring team, Yeast has emphasized the basic fundamentals to his defense.
"We've got to tackle," Yeast said. "We've got to know where to line up, we've got to get lined up fast, but we just have to play with great effort, and we have to tackle people."
KWC scores 17.3 points and 301.3 yards per game. Freshman quarterback Wiley Cain has thrown for 1,296 yards and seven TDs with seven interceptions.
Even as Wesleyan has struggled, Yeast said, his players are keeping their heads up as they work to get better.
"We've just got to believe it," Yeast said. "We've been down for so long -- winning is something that's contagious, and I believe losing is contagious. We just got to learn how to win.
"With a young group and an older group that doesn't know how to win, we're just trying to teach them how to win. It's a process. We're building it brick by brick, and we can't afford to take steps back. We have to move forward every single day."
