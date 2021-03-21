Twenty years ago this week, Kentucky Wesleyan College was on top of the world.
The Panthers were celebrating yet another successful campaign under former coach Ray Harper, wrapped up with the men’s basketball program’s record eighth Division II national championship — an accomplishment that transcended college sports. It was the second title in four years for Wesleyan, which reached the national championship game in six consecutive seasons from 1997-98 to 2002-03.
Since then, however, it’s been an endeavor yet to be repeated.
KWC reached the regional final again in 2012 under former coach Todd Lee, but it’s the only time the Panthers advanced out of the first round in eight trips since 2003-04.
Wesleyan still remains just one of 10 programs in Division II that have ever won more than one national championship. At the same time, only 42 schools have ever won national titles at that level, and 21 of those programs no longer compete in Division II.
KWC athletic Rob Mallory called it “an incredible standard” to try to match.
“We won eight titles in a 35-year period,” said Mallory, who’s now in his sixth year at Wesleyan. “Only UCLA with John Wooden can say that. It’s certainly a testament to how great those teams were and the level of success they achieved.
“The reality is it’s hard to win national championships. You need the resources to do it, you need to be healthy, and you need a little luck.”
In Wesleyan’s case, Mallory noted, a number of factors have played a role in the last two decades.
“There used to be only a handful of schools investing in basketball the way we do here,” he said, “but I think that’s become much more common over the last 20 years.”
Along with an NCAA major infractions case in 2006, which ultimately resulted in probation and reduced scholarships for the men’s basketball program — “You don’t just automatically bounce back from that,” Mallory said — he pointed to KWC’s financial situation as a key factor as well.
“I think it’s well known that Kentucky Wesleyan, as an institution, has had enrollment and tuition revenue issues over the last decade,” he said. “When your enrollment and tuition go down, there are fewer resources to go around. It affects everybody.
“Our goals haven’t changed, though. We want to compete at the highest level, that’s the standard here. That means conference, regional and national championships. Looking forward, I can’t help but be optimistic. Institutionally, we’ve had six years of enrollment growth (up to 845 students in 2020), and that will hopefully address those financial needs.”
Many of the operational concessions that Wesleyan has been forced to make over the last several years boils down to what the Panthers can offer in scholarships.
According to current KWC head coach Drew Cooper, there are three main differences between recruiting in 2021 and recruiting 20 years ago.
Wesleyan can no longer offer its student-athletes the Pell Grant, which allows players to cash out nearly $6,000 of federal aid to be used however they wish. At the same time, Cooper said, other schools allow their full-scholarship student-athletes to cash out money in exchange for procuring their own room and board. And, with the rise in popularity of graduate transfers, he noted, Kentucky Wesleyan isn’t able to attract those players because the school doesn’t have a graduate program.
“I think it represents that even though our history is the best at our level, it’s not like we necessarily have the pick of the litter,” Cooper said of recruiting. “It has to be built differently. ... Those things are still done and legal, but in Kentucky Wesleyan’s case, a lot of that is financially irresponsible.”
Still, Cooper added, he
doesn’t feel like he’s operating at any disadvantage.
“The goal is to win a national championship,” he said. “If Indiana or UCLA won the national championship in the next five or 10 years, that would not be some great underdog story. For Kentucky Wesleyan at the Division II level, it’s the same thing.
“We are fully funded — there are some things in terms of our scholarship model that have had to be adjusted — but with that being said, we have the tools to do it again.”
Former Panthers coach Happy Osborne agreed.
“Commitent-wise, I couldn’t have asked for more,” said Osborne, who took over for Lee in 2013 and went 99-24 with two conference titles and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances over the next four seasons. “I think the fan base is as good as anywhere in the country, and I think it’s a great town and a place where kids can enjoy going to college.”
Even with KWC’s much-publicized move out of the Great Lakes Valley Conference and into the Great Midwest Athletic Conference before his arrival, Osborne sees no reason why that should play a role in the Panthers’ ability to compete for a national crown.
“Do I think they can do it? Obviously, I think they can,” he said. “I think Drew Cooper’s an excellent coach, it just comes down to getting the talent that it takes to win. I think there will be a day and a time when he has it.”
According to Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Joel Utley, the landscape of college basketball has drastically changed since 2001.
“It comes in cycles, and our cycle lasted a long time,” said Utley, who just wrapped up his 60th season as ‘The Voice of the Panthers.’ “Hopefully we’ll be back knocking at the door again soon.”
As Cooper continues to build his program, the Panthers are looking to add that elusive ninth national banner in the coming years.
“I think we are getting there,” said Cooper, who just finished his third season in Owensboro. “There’s been a steady improvement and steady incline in the basketball that we’re playing. Truth be told, when it comes to our program, I’m very proud of how far we’ve come.
“I wholeheartedly believe we’re going in the right direction and believe we have the tools to get back there. That’s what gets me up in the morning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.