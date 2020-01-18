Students at Kentucky Wesleyan College finished 19th in Division II in the TeamWorks Service Challenge, racking up 2,007 hours of community service during the fall semester.
Of Wesleyan’s total hours, more than 350 of them came during the fifth annual Wesleyan Day of Service in December, with the Panthers visiting 15 organizations, including nine elementary schools. KWC’s baseball team led the way with more than 800 hours, followed by the men’s and women’s bowling teams (564 hours) and football (more than 200).
Arkansas Tech led Division II with 5,706 hours, while the University of Louisville led Division I with 700 student-athletes contributing 6,816 total hours.
Student-athletes across all divisions logged 255.603 hours at more than 10,000 events.
