Kentucky Wesleyan College fans can get their first glimpse of the 2019-20 men's basketball team when the Panthers host their annual Purple-White Game on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Tipoff is set for 11 a.m., and admission is free.
The format and rosters for the game will be announced Friday, with participants depending on the health and availability of the players.
Wesleyan's first game this year will be an exhibition contest Oct. 30 at Saint Louis, with the Panthers' regular-season opener set for Nov. 13 at Bellarmine.
