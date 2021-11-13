The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team is set to wrap up its season when the Panthers host Ashland in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference tilt on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for noon from Steele Stadium.
Wesleyan will have an opportunity to end its campaign on a positive note after dropping three consecutive contests and four of its last five. The Panthers, whose lone win in that stretch was a 23-13 road victory over Walsh on Oct. 16, enter following last week’s 31-12 defeat at Hillsdale.
Despite finishing with a 270-219 edge in total yardage, the Panthers were plagued by four turnovers and converted only 2-of-13 third-down situations. KWC quarterback JaKwon Roberts completed 22-of-37 pass attempts for 199 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions, while running back Jatorian Dillard ran for 39 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Ashland enters following last week’s 20-17 loss at Findlay, which snapped a two-game winning streak. In the victory, Eagles quarterback Cameron Blair threw for 220 yards and one TD.
On the season, Ashland features the second-best offense in the G-MAC at 31.6 points per game. The Eagles also churn out a league-best 437.8 yards per outing — including 221.8 yards rushing per matchup.
Ashland running back Larry Martin leads the conference with 77.8 yards per game. He’s also rushed for eight touchdowns.
Comparatively, KWC averages 25.4 points and 361.7 yards per game, including 271.6 yards through the air per outing.
The Panthers’ receiving corps features three of the best pass-catchers in the league: David Florence (56 receptions, 659 yards, eight TDs), Chauncey Greer (44 rec., 625 yards, five TDs) and Peyton Peters (41 rec., 607 yards, three TDs).
The game can be followed on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
