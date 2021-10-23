The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team has an opportunity to get back to .500 for the first time in a month when the Panthers host conference foe Tiffin on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for noon at Steele Stadium.
The Panthers (3-4, 1-2 in G-MAC) enter following last week’s 23-13 road victory over Walsh, in which quarterback Christian Arrambide threw for 251 yards and a touchdown, running back Deonco Wilkerson rushed for 76 yards and a score, and wide receiver Chauncey Greer made four catches for 83 yards and a TD.
The Wesleyan defense also came up big in the late stages, with the cornerback tandem of Shedrick Kirk and Kishawn Walker recording interceptions on Walsh’s last two possessions to secure the victory.
Defensively, Kirk and Walker make up the top secondary duo in the G-MAC. Kirk leads the league in interceptions (five), while Walker is third in interceptions (four) and second in pass breakups (nine).
Offensively, Arrambide continues to lead the conference with 1,750 passing yards to go along with a league-best 15 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. KWC also features two of the G-MAC’s top five receivers in Greer (526 yards, five TDs) and David Florence (505 yards, six TDs).
Meanwhile, Tiffin (5-2, 2-1) has won two consecutive outings, including last week’s 27-21 victory over Ashland.
The Dragons, which possess the third-highest scoring offense (30.3 ppg) and the best defense (19 ppg) in the league, are led by wide receiver Anthony Lowe, who leads the G-MAC with 556 yards and six scores. Tiffin quarterback Nick Watson has thrown for 1,583 yards and 14 TDs with six interceptions, as well.
KWC’s victory over Walsh ended a four-game losing streak in the series for the Panthers, who will look to capture their first-ever win over the Dragons in six tries.
The game will be available for viewing on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
