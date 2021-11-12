The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will open its regular season Friday when the Panthers travel to take on a pair of GLVC foes at the Lindenwood Tipoff Classic in St. Charles, Missouri.
KWC will face Illinois Springfield at 5 p.m. Friday before squaring off against host Lindenwood at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Although the weekend’s action will start off the Panthers’ regular-season schedule, fourth-year coach Drew Cooper said, it has the potential to pay dividends by the end of the year.
“These are important games,” Cooper said, “not only for us, but these crossover tournaments are very important for our whole conference. When it comes to getting at-large bids (to the NCAA Division II Tournament) and regional rankings and all that stuff, you want your conference to show well against other conferences in the region.
“So, getting these wins would bode well not only for our college, but this is a weekend where we want the Tiffins of the world to beat the Maryvilles of the world, and we want the schools in our conference to succeed against the GLIAC and succeed against the GLVC.”
Wesleyan, which fell 95-72 to No. 10 Kentucky and 74-64 to Evansville in a pair of exhibitions, will face an Illinois Springfield squad that lost both of its preseason games — a 92-80 defeat to Western Illinois and a 93-64 decision to Bradley. The Prarie Stars went 8-12 last year and failed to reach the postseason.
Expected starters for KWC include 6-foot-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd, who averaged 24.5 points and 10 rebounds per game in the preseason, alongside 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile, 6-5 senior forward Nathan Boyle, 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson and 6-foot junior point guard Antonio Thomas.
Even as his team has worked seven newcomers into fold this year, Cooper said, he’s been pleased with how quickly the Panthers have come together.
“The jury is out right now in terms of telling you, ‘OK, we definitely improved our roster,’ given what we lost, but I think our potential with that group is very good,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to the lights coming on this Friday and seeing how we do.
“We got some good talent that has come in, but we also have returners that are a year better. ... There’s not one returner that I would say has not improved.”
One aspect that Wesleyan coaches have enjoyed is the team’s willingness to share the basketball.
“I think we’re a very selfless team,” Cooper added. “I think our guards are really quick enough to be a great front line of defense. I like the intangibles of this group as much as any team that I’ve coached before, in terms of selflessness and enthusiasm.”
And, in addition to the strength-of-schedule boost playing in an early-season tournament provides the Panthers, they’ll use this weekend to get ready for a tougher-than-ever Great Midwest Athletic Conference schedule ahead.
“It’s going to be a tougher schedule this year for conference,” Cooper said. “We’re preparing for that and getting our mind right for some of the courage it’ll take to get victories this year in our conference.”
Friday and Saturday’s action can be followed on the GLVC Sports Network.
