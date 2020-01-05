Senior guard Adam Goetz scored a game-high 23 points, including five in the extra period, to help lift the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team to an 81-73 overtime victory over conference foe Malone on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.
Goetz knocked down 9-of-15 shots from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, and dished out five assists to help the Panthers snap a two-game losing skid.
Sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile added 17 points -- all after halftime, including six in overtime -- for KWC (5-8, 4-2 in G-MAC), which also got 15 points and eight rebounds from senior forward Mohamed Abu Arisha.
According to second-year Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper, it was a much-needed victory for his squad to get back on track.
"Malone is a good basketball team, so this was a good win for us," Cooper said. "They were 4-1 in the conference and had won seven of their last eight games.
"To win this game, it just makes guys feel good about themselves. ... This was a good one for us to get."
After entering halftime tied at 35 apiece, a 12-2 run by Malone (9-6, 3-2) pushed the Pioneers ahead 47-40 with 15:02 left to play.
However, Abu Arisha and Battaile combined to score every point in an 11-2 run, giving the Panthers a 51-49 advantage just four minutes later.
It was a stark contrast to Thursday's loss at Walsh, in which an early second-half run put KWC in a hole.
"That's basketball; runs happen," Cooper said. "Something we touched on, and I'd like to think it played a role for the majority of our personnel, was to not exhale when Malone came out hitting. We were able to hit back and make a game of it."
Goetz's 3-pointer at 4:21 put Wesleyan ahead 64-58, but Malone scored eight of the next 10 points -- including Daylan Haynie's game-tying dunk with 32 seconds remaining -- to force overtime. Abu Arisha's game-winning attempt at the buzzer was blocked.
The Panthers made 4-of-6 shot attempts in overtime, with a 2-of-3 mark from beyond the arc and a 5-for-5 clip from the free-throw line, to pull away for the win.
Malone, meanwhile, shot just 2-of-8 in the extra period and made 1-of-2 foul shots.
"We got the stops we needed," Cooper said. "We held them to 25% in the overtime and, more importantly, we got the rebounds we needed."
KWC was outrebounded 40-36 but still finished with a 7-6 edge in second-chance scoring, in addition to advantages in points off turnovers (9-2) and bench production (27-7).
For the game, the Panthers shot 48.4% from the field, making 11-of-29 3-pointers (37.9%) and 10-of-15 free throws (66.7%).
Malone, led by Sehill Mouliom's 18 points, shot 41.8% from the field, 7-of-23 from distance (30.4%) and 10-of-13 from the foul stripe (76.9%). Marcus Ernst finished with 16 points and a game-best 17 rebounds, Jaret Majestic added 16 points, and Haynie chipped in 13 points.
The victory moved Wesleyan to fourth in the G-MAC points-weighted standings heading into Thursday's home matchup against Ohio Valley.
"This was a good win, and guys made plays," Cooper said. "Basketball is a simple game sometimes, and we just had a few more guys make a few more plays than Malone did."
