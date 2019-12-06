The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team started its conference slate with a victory Thursday night, as the host Panthers held off Ohio Dominican for a 74-66 overtime victory at the Sportscenter.
Former Apollo High School star Zach Hopewell led Wesleyan (2-5, 1-0 in G-MAC) with 17 points off the bench, while former Daviess County star Stew Currie added 11 points and 11 rebounds. The former 9th District standouts scored four points apiece in the Panthers' 11-point overtime, which helped Wesleyan snap a two-game losing skid in the process.
Adam Goetz finished with 15 points and six rebounds for KWC, with Jo Griffin chipping in 11 points.
Wesleyan took a 34-24 lead into halftime, but Ohio Dominican (3-6, 0-1) opened the second half on a 17-4 run to take a three-point lead with 10:32 remaining.
The host Panthers responded with a 7-0 run of their own -- claiming a lead that held until the final moments of regulation.
Ohio Dominican's Arius Jones hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left to tie the contest and send it to overtime tied at 63.
From there, however, KWC scored the first six points of the extra period and held on for the win.
According to Wesleyan second-year coach Drew Cooper, the close win was "a step in the right direction" for his club.
"I'm hopeful that we grew a lot tonight," he said. "I think the Xs and Os are always secondary to a personality. Our personality is what we feel like has been the glitch, in terms of some segments we've given up -- and we gave up some tonight, too.
"Zach Hopewell was huge. Stew Currie was huge. Jo (Griffin) and Wyatt (Battaile) are becoming more comfortable. ... There were plays that our guys executed very well tonight, which is what you need to do to win."
For the game, KWC shot 39.7% from the field, including 6-of-28 from 3-point range (21.4%). Wesleyan made only 14-of-21 foul shots (66.6%) but tied the rebounding battle 38-38 and won the turnover margin 17-8 -- which allowed KWC to take a 17-4 edge in points off turnovers.
Hasan Varence led Ohio Dominican with 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Michael Scott and Sam Hickey chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Ohio Dominican shot 41.9% from the field and made 7-of-29 3-pointers (24.1%) and 7-of-9 free throws (77.8%).
Wesleyan returns to action when it hosts conference foe Tiffin, with the Panthers looking for some momentum heading into the holidays.
"As hard as our start of the season has been, it will very much feel worth it if we go into a nine-day layoff and into finals week 2-0 in the conference," Cooper said. "Saturday will speak for itself, but I want our guys feeling very, very confident and very good that we can win.
"I think we've been tested with our schedule, and our perseverance has been tested as much as anybody in the country. It's gonna be worth it. I'm hoping tonight is the start of a great, great conference basketball season for us."
