The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s cross country/track and field team achieved the highest team grade-point average for the academic year, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
The Panthers boasted a 3.725 team GPA to edge the University of Mary for the NCAA Division II honor. Only three schools in the nation finished with team GPAs of better than 3.7.
The squad included Jenna Burns, Emery Crume, Abby Greene, Karlee Hoffman, Kate Keller, Lucy Knutson, Abigail Lesniak, Haley Maguire, Hailey Miller, Yogi McKnight, Sidney Reagor, Shannon Ruble, Gabrielle Schultz, Rae Sloane, Dossett, Cambria Vincent, Morgan Whittington and Karyn Williams.
Minnesota State was named the NCAA Division II Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Scholar Team of the Year, while West Texas A&M was named the NCAA Division II Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Scholar Team of the Year.
KWC MEN EARN NATIONAL ACADEMIC HONOR
The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s track and field/cross country team were among the nation’s best this season in the classroom.
The Panthers finished the academic year with a 3.193 team GPA to rank inside the top 60 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s national list. The honor was the first in program history.
Wesleyan is among eight Great Midwest Athletic Conference Teams to make the annual list. The Panthers’ GPA ranked fourth overall in the G-MAC this season.
Californian State East Bay held the nation’s highest GPA with a 3.64. Grand Valley State was named the NCAA Division II Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Scholar Team of the Year, while Pittsburg State was named the NCAA Division II Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Scholar Team of the Year.
GO JUNIOR GOLF WRAPS UP SUMMER SEASON
The 17th annual Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series wrapped up Thursday with the Southern Series Championship at Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club.
Tour champions on the boys side included Madisonville’s Gavin Sheets (16-18, 18 holes); Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown (13-15, 18 holes); Madisonville’s Treyson Raymer (13-15); Bowling Green’s Rudy Pardue (11-12); Madisonville’s Will Burden (9-10); and Madisonville’s Scott Ralston (8-under).
Girls tour champions were Hoptown’s Conlee Lindsey (16-18, 18 holes); Russellville’s Emma Fitzgerald (13-15, 18 holes); Henderson’s Rory Jones (13-15); Hoptown’s Harper Hunt (11-12); and Central City’s Ainsley Morris (8-under).
