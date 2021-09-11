The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team will look to get back on the right track when the Panthers travel to face Kentucky State Saturday.
Kickoff is set for noon CT at Alumni Stadium in Frankfort. Wesleyan (0-1) enters following last week’s 20-13 home loss to Frostburg State.
The Panthers fell behind 13-0 before a pair of Chris Mangold field goals cut the deficit to a single possession early in the second half. An interception return for a touchdown pushed Frostburg State to a 20-6 lead, and the Panthers were held off the board until a 10-yard scoring run by quarterback Christian Arrambide with 1:30 left to play.
KWC finished with the edge in total yardage (384-255) behind the passing tandem of JaKwon Roberts (15-of-31, 195 yards, one interception) and Arrambide (11-of-23, 145 yards, two interceptions). Former Apollo High School standout Peyton Peters recorded eight catches for 120 yards.
The Panthers also claimed an advantage in first downs (23-13), time of possession (32:18 to 27:42), third-down conversions (25% to 14%) and red-zone scoring (66% to 50%). However, KWC was victimized by four turnovers.
Kentucky State (1-0) is coming off a 20-6 victory over Central State last week in Columbus, Ohio. The run-heavy Thorobreds didn’t complete a single pass but instead racked up 348 yards on the ground behind the three-headed rushing attack of Christopher Coneway (93 yards), Kendon Walker (86 yards, one TD) and Brett Sylve (72 yards, one TD).
Wesleyan won the previous meeting, 19-13, on Sept. 15, 2018, in Owensboro when the Panthers returned an interception for a game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds to go.
Saturday’s game will be streamed live on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
