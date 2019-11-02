Looking to put an end to its losing skid, the Kentucky Wesleyan College football team will travel to face Walsh in a conference matchup Saturday in North Canton, Ohio.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
The Panthers (0-8, 0-5 in G-MAC) enter following last weekend's 41-14 loss at Hillsdale, in which KWC jumped out to an early lead but couldn't hold on.
Zac Thornton's 33-yard interception return gave Wesleyan a 7-0 advantage in the first quarter, but Hillsdale reeled off 31 unanswered points on the way to victory.
Now, Wesleyan turns its attention to a Walsh squad that has struggled to find consistency throughout the season. The Cavaliers (1-7, 1-4) opened the year with four straight losses before taking a 21-6 win over Lake Erie on Oct. 5. Since then, Walsh has gone 0-3 -- including last week's 7-0 loss at Ohio Dominican.
The Cavaliers score just 10.5 points per game, behind an offense that puts up only 204.9 yards per contest.
Quarterback Nick Gassman, who lost his starting job in the middle of the season, leads Walsh's attack. Since regaining his starting role two games ago, the 6-foot-3 redshirt junior has thrown for 391 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
The Cavaliers defense, which leads the G-MAC with 21 sacks and is fourth in the league with 10 interceptions, will look to make things difficult for KWC true freshman quarterback Wiley Cain.
On the year, Cain has completed 154-of-285 passes for 1,502 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.
As a team, Wesleyan averages 15.6 points and 293.3 yards of total offense per game.
