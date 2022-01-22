The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team is gearing up for one of its most important games of the season Saturday.
The Panthers, looking to break back into the top six in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings, will travel to face third-place Hillsdale. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. CT.
KWC enters following Thursday’s 71-64 loss at Findlay, which put the Oilers 1.5 games ahead of the Panthers for the final spot in the conference tournament. With nine games left on the slate, Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said, his team can’t afford many mistakes moving forward.
“We talked about not going 1-5 against these teams above us (like the first time through the conference), so we have another opportunity on Saturday to get a game and really put pressure on our opponents,” Cooper said.
The loss to Findlay boiled down to a slow start in the second half and the Panthers not trusting in the fundamentals they’ve worked on in practice, Cooper added.
“We don’t do that stuff consistently enough to really be where we want to be right now,” he said. “That’s something that we talk quite a bit about. I just haven’t pressed the right buttons in order to do that consistently enough.”
The Panthers (10-9, 5-6 in G-MAC) will be tasked with righting the ship against the Chargers (12-4, 7-3), who defeated KWC 72-64 in overtime on Dec. 2 in Owensboro.
Wesleyan, averaging 74.8 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 37.3% shooting from 3-point range, are led by 6-foot-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (14.6 ppg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (12.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (11.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (11.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg), and 6-foot junior Antonio Thomas (6.7 ppg, 3.6 apg).
Jamil Wilson (7.9 ppg, 4.9 apg), a 5-11 fifth-year guard, returned Thursday after missing the previous four games due to injury.
Hillsdale, posting 69.6 points per matchup on 45.6% shooting from the floor and 33.6% from distance, features a group led by junior forward Patrick Cartier (22.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg). The Chargers enter on a two-game winning streak, including Thursday’s 67-51 home win over Trevecca Nazarene.
“That’s an important game for us, to not get swept by Hillsdale and to get a win against a team that’s ahead of us,” Cooper said. “It’s a crucial time for our program, there’s no question.”
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (11-6, 8-3 in G-MAC) squaring off against Hillsdale (10-6, 7-3) at noon CT.
The winner will claim sole possession of third place in the conference standings following the Panthers’ 68-60 loss at Findlay on Thursday.
In the teams’ previous meeting this season, Wesleyan claimed an 87-65 victory at home on Dec. 2.
Both games will be available for viewing on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.