Tahlia Walton scored the game-winning layup with 1.7 seconds remaining to lift the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team to a 67-65 win over Cedarville on Saturday at the Sportscenter.

Walton paced the Panthers with a team-high 22 points, including a pair of crucial layups within the final minute. Her bucket with 41 seconds left tied the game at 65, allowing KWC to get a defensive stop on the other end before her go-ahead score in transition.

