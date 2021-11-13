Wyatt Battaile scored a game-high 20 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team used a hot-shooting first half to capture an 84-76 victory over Illinois Springfield on Friday in St. Charles, Missouri.
The contest was the season opener for both squads, who are competing at the two-day Lindenwood Tipoff Classic. The Panthers will play host Lindenwood on Saturday.
Battaile converted 8-of-13 shots, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds with three assists in 38 minutes.
“To get this is good for our conference, and getting a road win tomorrow night would be even better,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “We got great performances. Wyatt made tough shots. Jomel Boyd didn’t have a great first half, but he gave us what he could in the second half.”
Wesleyan (1-0) trailed 23-22 following a layup by Chase Robinson with 8:18 left in the first half, but a 3 by Battaile sparked a 12-4 run to give the Panthers the lead. KWC scored 10 of the final 11 points of the half, capped off by a Kaeveon Mitchell 3-pointer against Illinois Springfield’s 1-3-1 zone defense, for a 44-31 halftime advantage.
The Panthers kept the Prarie Stars at a distance for much of the second half, until a 3 by Jesus Castillo and a pair of free throws from James Kelley brought UIS to within 73-68 with 4:20 to go. However, Wesleyan pushed its lead back to 11 less than three minutes later and held on for the victory.
“It comes down to guys making plays,” Cooper said. “We’ve got to look at that last six minutes and see how we can finish teams. ... We had a chance to finish this team on the offensive side of the ball tonight and we really didn’t do it. But, a good win. I’m a very happy man.”
Jamil Wilson finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench for the Panthers, while Boyd (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Ben Sisson (12 points, 10 boards) produced double-doubles.
KWC shot 48.2% from the field — 55.5% in the first half — including 6-of-14 shots from long range (42.9%). The Panthers converted 24-of-28 foul shots (85.7%) and committed just eight turnovers. They also claimed a 17-9 margin in points off turnovers and a 16-10 edge in transition points to overcome a 16-3 deficit in second-chance scoring.
“As a team, we shoot 24-of-28 from the free-throw line,” Cooper said. “That’s the game right there.”
Robinson scored a game-best 26 points for Illinois Springfield, which shot 38.5% from the field, 9-of-23 from distance (39.1%) and 17-of-27 at the foul stripe (63%). Kelley finished with 16 points, Chris Hamil added 13 points, and Castillo chipped in 12.
KWC returns to action Saturday against Lindenwood at 7 p.m.
“It’s a long season, so Nov. 12 is too early to be breaking out the champagne,” Cooper said, laughing. “(Tonight) was symbolic of what I think really was a great preseason.
“Lindenwood is a very talented, athletic group. Let’s enjoy this and let’s get some sleep and do it again tomorrow.”
WOMEN
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 75, SOUTHWEST BAPTIST 66
Tahlia Walton scored a game-best 17 points off the bench to help the Panthers claim a season-opening win at the Pops Duncan Classic in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cali Nolot finished with 15 points for KWC (1-0), Leah Richardson posted 13 points with six assists, and Corina Conley chipped in 13 points.
The Panthers led 20-16 at the first break and 35-33 at intermission before Southwest Baptist (0-1) took a 54-53 lead with 9:43 remaining. Wesleyan responded with a 13-2 scoring outburst to build a double-digit lead and hold on from there.
KWC shot 51.9% from the field despite making only 4-of-19 shots from 3-point range (21.1%). The Panthers sank 15-of-18 free throws (83.3%), outscored Southwest Baptist 46-30 in the paint and forced 22 turnovers leading to a 27-17 edge in points off giveaways.
Southwest Baptist was led by Mary Rose Foster and Kyleigh Vaught, who scored 15 and 14 points, respectively. The Bearcats shot 51% from the field, 5-of-15 from distance (33.3%) and 9-of-14 on free throws (64.3%).
KWC plays again Saturday against No. 2 Drury at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.