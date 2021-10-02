The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team runs its practices like a well-oiled machine.
Players waste little time working through drills, there’s shouting and encouragement from the sidelines, and any missteps pointed out by co-head coaches Nicole and Caleb Nieman are quickly corrected the next time through.
The Panthers possessed a sharp mental focus on the floor Friday afternoon at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center, but there were also smiles and laughter — a balance that Emma Johnson has come to love about the Wesleyan program.
The former Daviess County High School star likened her squad’s preseason work to building a house.
“You build it from the bottom up, and you see how high you can get your house to go,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but we’re all just really enjoying each other this year and playing basketball together. It’s not about the wins and losses and things like that — that’s never what we’ve been about in my four years here — but it’s just fun to be here.”
Wesleyan enters the 2021-22 campaign following last year’s 18-6 effort and at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, and the Panthers face a daunting schedule to get back to the postseason. For now, though, the only thing they’re worried about is building their house.
“We’re reading this book now called ‘Atomic Habits,’ ” Johnson said. “It talks about loving the process of your progress. You’ve got to love this part for anything else to happen beyond this. If you don’t go hard here, nothing’s going to come in games.
“We love it, and we love being around each other with the chance to play the game we love.”
For Johnson, who now enters her fifth season of college eligibility, using the NCAA’s one-year COVID waiver was about “unfinished business.”
“It was like I wasn’t who I was supposed to be yet,” she said. “This year, I came into preseason ready. I was here and ready to go day one and bust this thing out for my last year.”
KWC returns a seasoned and talented group, including four of last year’s top five scorers — redshirt junior forward Tahlia Walton (11.9 ppg, 4 rpg), senior forward Cali Nolot (9 ppg), redshirt senior guard Leah Richardson (7.8 ppg) and junior forward Jordyn Barga (7.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg).
Johnson, who posted 6.9 points per game last year, is happy to play her role within the team that surrounds her.
“I’m just here to support everybody and pass on the information I’ve learned in the last four years of being in this system,” she said. “I know what it’s like to be a freshman or a transfer.
“Even just outside of practice, we’re all always together and always hanging out.”
Having players so closely bonded is just one of the reasons why KWC succeeds, but Nicole Nieman pointed out how much a tight-knit group can do for a program.
“We can’t ask for anything more out of them,” she said. “We really feel like they’re coming in every day and working hard, being excited to be here. ... Even in the weight room, they’re just showing their enthusiasm for each other, and that’s all we can ask for.”
With a schedule that includes facing 2020-21 national runner-up Drury in the second game of the season, Nieman wants to see that mentality carry on throughout the year.
“It’s about the collective cohesiveness through challenging situations,” she said. “I think that’s going to be the key — how well do we continue to stick together and want to fight for each other? Do we want to work hard every day through the adversity that we’re going to face?
“It’s going to require us to be able to do that day in and day out, regardless of our performance the night before.”
