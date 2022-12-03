Nearly a month into the 2022-23 college basketball regular season, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball has yet to play a home game at the Owensboro Sportscenter, with the Panthers slated to play their first seven games on the road.
Wesleyan’s conference opener Saturday at G-MAC newcomer Northwood will close out their longest road trip of the season. It’s not something that Panthers coaches planned on — the potential contests against regional foes simply weren’t available to schedule — but they’re trying to take it in stride.
“Hopefully, when all of this is said and done, we’ll be pretty battle tested,” Panthers co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. “We’ve had six in-region games under our belt already. We got an overtime loss and an overtime win, played a top-10 team, and it’s all been on the road. Hopefully, that pays off at some point, and hopefully sooner rather than later.”
For their efforts, the Panthers are 3-3 with wins over Southwest Baptist (90-67), Illinois-Springfield (91-75) and Barry (81-76), with losses to then-No. 10 Drury (95-58), Missouri-St. Louis (60-52) and Lynn (73-71).
A bright spot, Nieman added, has been his players’ resiliency in battling through losses, especially when they’ve had to compete in back-to-back games.
“We’ve had two scenarios where we feel like we really responded well,” he said. “The first was the opening weekend, Drury handed it to us. Nothing went right that game, and so a game that we won last year, to get blown out this year, that can be hard to swallow. The next day, we had to play, and they responded so well (against Southwest Baptist).
“On our trip to Florida last week, we had a 14-point lead in the third quarter (against Lynn), lost it, went into overtime and lost in overtime. There were four or five different ways we should’ve won the game, but it was a heartbreaker. Then we had to play the next day (against Barry) and found ourselves down 14 points in the third, but we battled back to take it to overtime and win in overtime.”
Wesleyan, averaging 73.8 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range, feature a 10-player rotation, with nobody playing 30 minutes per outing.
Cali Nolot (15.8 ppg), a 5-foot-8 in her fifth year, and 5-11 senior forward Tahlia Walton (11.8 ppg) lead the offensive attack for Wesleyan, with additional help from 5-5 junior point guard Shiya Hoosier (9.5 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.2 spg); 6-foot wing Corina Conley (7.2 ppg); 5-6 junior guard Shaylee McDonald (7 ppg); 5-11 senior forward Jordyn Barga (6.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg); 5-7 senior guard Reeva Hammelman (5 ppg); 5-7 sophomore guard Mariah Edmonds (3.8 ppg); and 5-5 freshman guard Lytton Hadley (3 ppg).
“I think they have a pretty good assessment of what it needs to look like and what it needs to feel like,” Nieman said of the Panthers’ early contests. “What we can really improve is our overall offensive decision-making, having to play a little bit more of the shot clock than what we’re used to and being comfortable in that situation.
“Once that comes together, I think we can be pretty good.”
However, Nieman added, the Panthers know nothing comes easy in the G-MAC.
“It’s as good as it’s ever been,” he said. “It’s better than it’s ever been. As far as this first game goes, I don’t think you have to say much to get the kids going for that first conference game. You can tell they’re ready to go, but can we make those smart decisions come crunch time? I totally expect it to be a battle and to come down to the end.”
