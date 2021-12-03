Tahlia Walton scored 17 points, Emma Johnson finished with 15 points, and Cali Nolot posted 14 points to lead the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team to an 87-65 win over Hillsdale in their conference opener Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers (4-3, 1-0 in G-MAC) built a 26-20 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 44-29 lead at halftime — an advantage that was never threatened in the second half.
“Win or lose, we would take that effort every night,” KWC co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. “If we can put that kind of effort into practices and then on a daily basis over the course of the season, we’re going to grow like crazy.
“Across the board, all of our kids were present, and they were ready to play. That’s a happy locker room, because everybody feels good about what they brought.”
Jordan Barga added 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Panthers, who forced 26 turnovers that helped give Wesleyan a 26-9 edge in points off giveaways. Offensively, KWC shot 47.1% from the field, including 8-of-30 from 3-point range (26.7%), and made 13-of-16 foul shots (81.3%) with 14 floor errors.
The Panthers also claimed a 36-29 rebounding edge.
It was a step in the right direction, Nieman said, as the team continues to grow early in the season.
“It takes time to build trust,” he said. “... That’s what we’ve been working on. Luckily, we brought it today.
“Offensively, it wasn’t pretty. We still didn’t shoot the ball great, but it felt like we dominated that game. It just shows how much effort was going into the rebounding and the defense.”
Hillsdale (2-4, 0-1) was paced by Sydney Mills, who recorded a game-best 18 points and 13 rebounds. Grace Touchette chipped in 11 points for the Chargers, who shot 45.3% from the floor, 8-of-23 from beyond the arc (34.8%) and 9-of-12 at the free-throw line (75%).
“Their record doesn’t really indicate how good they are,” Nieman said of the Chargers, who played No. 2 Anchorage to a 69-61 defeat two weeks ago and entered Thursday on a two-game winning streak. “That’s a confidence builder.”
KWC plays again Saturday when it hosts Findlay at noon.
HILLSDALE 20-9-20-16 — 65
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 26-18-21-22 — 87
Hillsdale (65) — Mills 18, Touchette 11, Splain 9, Sysum 7, Callahan 5, Nelson 4, Salenbien 4, Delp 4, Daffenberg 3.
Kentucky Wesleyan (87) — Walton 17, Johnson 15, Nolot 14, Barga 11, R. Richardson 7, McDonald 7, Hoosier 6, Conley 4, L. Richardson 3, Leis 3.
