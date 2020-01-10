KWC women dominant in 85-48 victory

The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team shot lights out in the first half Thursday night, as the Panthers rolled to an 85-48 win over Ohio Valley in a conference matchup at the Sportscenter.
Wesleyan entered halftime with a 57-22 advantage, sparked by the Panthers' 68.8% shooting from the field. They finished with a 50% shooting clip for the game, including a 14-of-31 mark from 3-point range for 45.2%.
"When you shoot really, really well, it always helps," KWC co-head coach Nicole Nieman said afterward. "We shot the ball really well in the first half. They were playing that zone, and it was great to see some baskets go down. We were able to come back home this week, our players were ready to be back home and get back on that court."
Freshman forward Jordyn Barga scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for Wesleyan (15-1, 6-1 in G-MAC), with junior guard Kaylee Clifford adding 13 points and five boards. Senior wing Keelie Lamb chipped in 10 points, as well.
Junior point guard Lily Skye Grimes dished six assists to go with her seven points, and Clifford and Lamb swiped three steals apiece.
Kyrin Baklund scored 13 points to pace Ohio Valley (2-8, 1-6), which was held to 35.4% shooting from the field and 7-of-23 from distance (30.4%). The Fighting Scots also turned the ball over 21 times leading to a 31-12 edge in points off turnovers for the Panthers.
"Our defense really fueled us," Nieman said. "That was important for us. We talked and talked this week about it's always going to be our defense. We can rely on our defense as long as we work hard, and they did that today."
Wesleyan also finished with the edge in rebounding (39-20), second-chance scoring (15-3), points in the paint (38-18), fastbreak scoring (18-6) and bench production (40-27).
The win was the second straight for the Panthers, who also captured their 28th home victory in a row.
Wesleyan returns to action with a conference tilt against Alderson Broaddus on Saturday, set for a noon tipoff.
OHIO VALLEY 10-12-19-7 -- 48
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 29-28-17-11 -- 85
Ohio Valley (48) -- Baklund 13, Fox 9, Esposito 6, Ward 6, Browne 5, Brown 5, Bennett 3, Urturi-Ortiz 1.
Kentucky Wesleyan (85) -- Barga 14, Clifford 13, Lamb 10, Duncan 9, L. Richardson 9, Grimes 7, Walton 7, Nolot 6, Boyle 4, Thomas 4, Johnson 2.
