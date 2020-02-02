Keelie Lamb finished with 15 points and six rebounds to help the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team take a 65-57 conference win over Lake Erie on Saturday in Painesville, Ohio.
Tahlia Walton added 12 points for KWC (21-1, 12-1 in G-MAC), which won its seventh game in a row. Lily Skye Grimes posted 10 points and four assists.
Wesleyan shot 41.5% for the game, including 7-of-17 from 3-point range (41.2%), made 14-of-23 free throws (60.9%) and forced 19 floor errors leading to a 27-10 edge in points off turnovers.
Breanna Bauer scored 18 points for Lake Erie, while Josie Chaddock and Ashley West added 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Storm shot 44.9% from the field, 5-of-23 from beyond the arc (21.7%) and 8-of-9 on foul shots (88.9%). They also claimed a 33-22 rebounding edge.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 13-24-14-14 — 65
LAKE ERIE 9-21-16-11 — 57
Kentucky Wesleyan (65) — Lamb 15, Walton 12, Grimes 10, Nolot 8, Clifford 7, L. Richardson 7, Duncan 3, Barga 3.
Lake Erie (57) — Bauer 18, Chaddock 11, West 10, Flannery 8, Billing 5, Fink 5.
BRESCIA 62, IU EAST 49
Halley Kendall scored 15 points and grabbed seven to lead the Lady Bearcats at the Moore Center.
Princess Holloway added 13 points for Brescia (8-17, 4-7 in RSC), while Cassidy Moss posted 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Bearcats, who outscored IU East 40-22 after halftime, shot 40.7% from the field, 3-of-12 from 3-point range (25%) and 11-of-16 at the foul line (68.8%).
IU East (7-18, 5-6) was led by Kamiylah Bomar and Reagan Hune, who scored 14 points apiece. The Red Wolves were held to 24.6% shooting from the floor, 3-of-27 from downtown (11.1%) and 16-of-23 at the free-throw line (69.6%).
IU EAST 9-18-13-9 — 49
BRESCIA 13-9-21-19 — 62
IU East (49) — Bomar 14, Hune 14, Brown 13, Brunsford 2, Harlow 2, Wright 2, Zerby 2.
Brescia (62) — Kendall 15, Holloway 13, Moss 12, Homer 7, Cheaney 5, Salazar 5, Sheldon 3, Jeffries 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.