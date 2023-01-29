Shaylee McDonald scored 19 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team held off Lake Erie for an 81-77 conference victory Saturday at the Osborne Center in Painesville, Ohio.

Cali Nolot finished with 16 points for the Panthers (16-4, 12-1 G-MAC), who won their ninth consecutive outing. Tahlia Walton produced 14 points, and Joryn Barga added 11 points with six assists.

