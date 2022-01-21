The Findlay women’s basketball team strung together a late run to pull away from Kentucky Wesleyan for a 68-60 victory Thursday night in Findlay, Ohio.
The Oilers (6-10, 4-6 in G-MAC) trailed 53-52 with 3:58 remaining before reeling off a 14-2 run — capped off by a pair of Sydney Kin free throws with 18 seconds remaining.
The Panthers (11-6, 8-3) were led by a game-high 14 points by Tahlia Walton, while Jordyn Barga finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Wesleyan shot 39.2% from the floor for the game, including a 9-of-27 mark from 3-point range (33.3%).
KWC made 11-of-14 foul shots (78.6%) and committed 19 turnovers.
Lauren Hapgood scored 13 points for Findlay, which shot 46.8% of its shots from the floor, 8-of-16 attempts from beyond the arc (50%) and 16-of-20 at the free-throw line (80%) with 24 floor errors.
Kin added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Janae Hoying produced 11 points.
The Oilers finished with the edge in rebounding (33-27), while Wesleyan claimed the lead in points off turnovers (18-15).
Wesleyan plays again Saturday in a conference matchup at Hillsdale.
KY WESLEYAN 15 12 16 17 — 60
FINDLAY 11 15 19 23 — 68
Kentucky Wesleyan (60) — Walton 14, Barga 10, McDonald 8, Johnson 6, Nolot 6, Hoosier 5, R. Richardson 5, Conley 3, Hammelman 3.
Findlay (68) — Hargood 13, Kin 12, Hoying 11, Landin 8, Samarone 6, Schweiger 5, Bellman 4, Flynn 4, Ellis 3, Cooke 2.
NO. 4 N.C. STATE 68, NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 59
RALEIGH, N.C. — Diamond Johnson scored 11 of her 16 points in a 5-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and No. 4 North Carolina State wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 3 Louisville 68-59 on Thursday ight.
A 17-0 run in the fourth quarter ignited the Wolfpack to their third win against a top-10 opponent this season.
Louisville’s 15-game winning streak, the longest in Division I, came to a halt.
Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points for N.C. State (17-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Olivia Cochran scored a season-high 19 points, Emily Engstler had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith had 13 points for Louisville (15-2, 5-1), which committed seven of its 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals have won four consecutive ACC regular-season titles.
FLORIDA 77, NO. 23 KENTUCKY 52
LEXINGTON — Kiki Smith scored 25 points and Florida beat short-handed Kentucky for its fourth straight win.
Smith was 10-of-18 shooting with six assists. Freshman Alberte Rimdal went 5 of 6 from 3-point range for her 15 points as Florida (14-5, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats (8-6, 1-3), who lost their third straight, with 17 points and 10 rebounds, her 20th career double-double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.