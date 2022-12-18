Jordyn Barga scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team fell to No. 2 Ashland 68-47 on Saturday at the Charles Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Panthers (7-4, 4-1 in G-MAC).
KWC trailed 18-14 at the end of the first quarter before Ashland (11-0, 5-0) outscored the Panthers 20-10 in the second frame — pushing ahead for a 38-24 advantage at intermission.
The Panthers worked to stage a comeback early in the third quarter, but poor shooting — Wesleyan made only 25.8% of its shots in the second half — limited their chances at a rally.
For the game, Wesleyan shot 33.3% from the floor, 2-of-15 from 3-point range (13.3%) and 9-of-13 at the free-throw line (69.2%) with 20 turnovers leading to 26 points for Ashland.
Annie Roshak scored 14 points for the Eagles, and Macy Speilman added 11 points. Ashland made 39.7% of its attempts from the field, 6-of-25 from beyond the arc (24%) and 16-of-18 at the foul line (88.9%) with 18 turnovers leading to 22 KWC points.
The Eagles claimed the edge in rebounding (41-31), second-chance points (16-6) and bench production (33-21).
Wesleyan will return to action Dec. 30 with a home matchup against Oakland City.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN14 10 14 9 — 47
Kentucky Wesleyan (47) — Barga 12, Hammelman 9, Walton 8, Hoosier 5, Montgomery 4, Nolot 4, Conley 3, McDonald 2.
Ashland (68) — Roshak 14, Spielman 11, Miller 9, Heidemann 8, Smith 7, Maloney 6, Brockington 5, McKee 4, Niese 2, Randulic 2.
