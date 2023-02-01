The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome poor shooting in a 63-55 loss to conference foe Trevecca Nazarene on Tuesday at Trojan Fieldhouse in Nashville.
Jordyn Barga finished with 10 points to lead Wesleyan (16-5, 12-2 G-MAC), which had its nine-game winning streak come to an end.
The Panthers shot only 31.7% from the field for the game, including a 7-of-27 mark from 3-point range (25.9%), and converted 10-of-16 foul shots (62.5%) with 11 turnovers leading to 14 points.
Emma Palmer scored a game-high 16 points with seven rebounds to pace the Trojans (15-7, 11-4), while Keeley Carter added 13 points. Faith Wilken posted 11 points with nine rebounds.
Trevecca shot 41.8% from the floor, with a 5-of-18 clip from beyond the arc (27.8%), and sank 12-of-15 free throws (80%) with 14 turnovers leading to only eight KWC points.
“They just proved that they’re a really good team,” Wesleyan co-head coach Caleb Nieman said of Trevecca. “They really didn’t get rattled. A lot of times, we can rattle teams, and they stood their ground, ran the entire shot clock and didn’t turn the ball over. We live off of turnovers a little bit. They did a good job, especially early in the game, of not turning the ball over.”
Despite losing the rebounding battle, 43-33, KWC finished with a 13-9 edge in second-chance scoring. The Trojans claimed a 32-20 edge in paint scoring and a 10-4 lead in fast-break production.
KWC is set for a return to action Thursday when the Panthers host Ohio Dominican at the Sportscenter.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 12 12 9 22 — 55
TREVECCA NAZARENE 18 12 13 20 — 63
Kentucky Wesleyan (55) — Barga 10, Hoosier 9, Hammelman 8, Montgomery 8, Edmonds 7, Walton 6, McDonald 4, Nolot 2, Conley 1.
Trevecca Nazarene (63) — Palmer 16, Carter 13, F. Wilken 11, Liu 8, L. Wilken 5, Carmichel 4, Luna 3, Woods 3.
