Cali Nolot scored 14 points and Jordyn Barga added 10 points with 12 rebounds as the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell 81-50 to Walsh in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Friday night in Ashland, Ohio.
The third-seeded Panthers (19-10), who were playing without leading scorer Tahlia Walton because of an injured shoulder, were limited to 32.8% shooting from the field and 2-of-21 from 3-point range (9.5%) with 19 turnovers.
Morgan McMillen scored 27 points to pace second-seeded Walsh (26-3), while Sha Carter added 18 points and Mayci Sales chipped in 10 points. The Cavaliers made 49.2% of their shots from the field and 9-of-24 from long range (37.5%) with 11 turnovers.
After trailing 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, Walsh outscored KWC 28-11 in the second period for a 16-point halftime lead before pulling away after intermission.
The Cavaliers finished with the edge in rebounding (41-34), second-chance scoring (14-4), points in the paint (38-34), points off turnovers (30-8) fastbreak scoring (11-2) and bench production (18-13).
Wesleyan will now await its fate for a potential at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
