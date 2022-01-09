Despite shooting 50% from the field, the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell 74-66 to No. 8 Ashland on Saturday in Ashland, Ohio.
Cali Nolot scored 19 points to pace the Panthers (9-5, 6-2 in G-MAC), who connected on 27-of-54 shots from the floor but made only 4-of-15 from 3-point range for 26.7%. KWC made all eight of its foul shots, while Ashland (12-1, 7-0) thrived at the free-throw line — knocking down 17-of-22 attempts for 77.3%.
The contest was tied at 18 after the first 10 minutes before the Eagles took a 38-32 lead into halftime.
All the momentum went Ashland’s way in the third quarter, though.
While Wesleyan made only 3-of-11 shots in the frame, the Eagles sank 9-of-18 attempts to surge ahead for a 63-41 lead.
The fourth quarter featured a frenzied comeback by KWC, which cut the deficit to five points on Tahlia Walton’s layup with 53 seconds remaining. However, the Eagles made 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
Walton finished with 12 points as the Panthers’ only other double-digit scorer.
Karlee Pireu led the Eagles with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Annie Roshak and Macy Speilman produced 12 and 11 points, respectively. Ashland shot 47.2% from the field, including a 7-of-19 mark from distance (36.8%), with 16 turnovers.
KWC claimed the edge in rebounding (32-27), paint scoring (46-36), points off turnovers (23-14), fastbreak scoring (12-3) and bench production (22-15) but couldn’t overcome a 26-14 foul disparity.
The Panthers play again Thursday when they travel to take on Ursuline.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 18 14 9 25 — 66
ASHLAND 18 20 25 11 — 74
Kentucky Wesleyan (66) — Nolot 19, Walton 12, HAmmelman 7, Barga 6, Leis 6, Edmonds 5, Hoosier 4, Johnson 3, Conley 2, McDonald 2.
Ashland (74) — Pireu 21, Roshak 12, Spielman 11, Daniels 9, Jacobsen 8, Heidemann 7, Smith 4, Yoder 2.
