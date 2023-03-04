Kentucky Wesleyan’s Shaylee McDonald scored a game-high 19 points, but a third-quarter blitz allowed Trevecca Nazarene to pull out a 58-48 win over the Panthers in the G-MAC tournament quarterfinals on Friday at Charles Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio.
Second-seeded KWC (23-6) led 15-13 at the first break and trailed 32-31 at intermission before McDonald’s layup put the Panthers up by one less than a minute into the second half. From there, however, the No. 3 seed Trojans (21-8) responded with an 18-2 run — holding KWC to just 1-of-14 shooting in the frame.
The Panthers, who trailed 50-35 entering the final period, closed the game on a 7-1 run but were unable to get any closer than the final margin.
McDonald added six rebounds for Wesleyan, while Corina Conley added nine points with a game-high eight rebounds. Shiya Hoosier swiped four steals, as well.
KWC shot 28.3% from the field, including 4-of-31 from 3-point range (12.9%), and converted 10-of-15 free throws (66.7%) with 15 turnovers.
Keeley Carter scored 17 points and Lili Wilken produced 13 points with six rebounds for Trevecca, which shot 40.4% from the floor, 5-of-17 from long range (29.4%) and 11-of-17 at the foul line (64.7%) with 18 turnovers.
The Trojans claimed a 44-37 rebounding edge and finished with the edge in second-chance scoring (13-6), points in the paint (28-26) and fast-break scoring (8-3). KWC held the advantage in points off turnovers (14-11) and bench production (11-9).
Trevecca advances to Saturday’s conference title game to face top-ranked and undefeated Ashland (30-0), which moved on with an 80-56 victory over Malone.
KWC, which entered as No. 5 in the Division II Midwest regional rankings, will look to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament when selections are announced Sunday night.
TREVECCA NAZARENE13 19 18 8 — 58
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN15 16 4 13 — 48
Trevecca Nazarene (58) — Carter 17, L. Wilken 13, F. Wilken 8, Palmer 8, Liu 7, Carmichel 3, Luna 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (48) — McDonald 19, Conley 9, Walton 8, Barga 4, Hammelman 3, Hoosier 3.
