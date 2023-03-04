Kentucky Wesleyan’s Shaylee McDonald scored a game-high 19 points, but a third-quarter blitz allowed Trevecca Nazarene to pull out a 58-48 win over the Panthers in the G-MAC tournament quarterfinals on Friday at Charles Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio.

Second-seeded KWC (23-6) led 15-13 at the first break and trailed 32-31 at intermission before McDonald’s layup put the Panthers up by one less than a minute into the second half. From there, however, the No. 3 seed Trojans (21-8) responded with an 18-2 run — holding KWC to just 1-of-14 shooting in the frame.

