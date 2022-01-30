The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team fought back from an early deficit, but Walsh pulled away in the final minutes for a 67-61 win Saturday at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers (12-7, 9-4 in G-MAC) fell behind 17-9 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 29-23 at intermission before building momentum in the third quarter.
The Cavaliers (16-3, 11-2) scored the first five points of the third stanza before KWC pieced together a 13-4 scoring run — capped by Shiya Hoosier’s 3-pointer — to pull to within 38-36 with 4:36 left in the frame. Hoosier’s layup just before the buzzer gave her team a 48-46 advantage heading into the final 10 minutes.
Walsh surged back ahead, however, taking a 65-56 lead on Morgan McMillen’s jump shot with 2:57 to go.
Tahlia Walton’s layup with 2:00 remaining cut KWC’s deficit to four points, but the Panthers were held without a field goal for the remainder of the game.
“I think we started the game in the right mindset,” Wesleyan co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. “We just didn’t have the communication on defense that’s needed. The entire second half, I felt like we were back to being us.
“The fourth quarter, we had a lot of good looks. Stuff around the rim just didn’t go in.”
Still, Nieman liked his squad’s tenacity.
“I really liked our fight in the second half and at the start of the game,” he said. “To beat a really good team like they are, with three graduates on their roster, you’ve got to be consistent all the way through.
“I’m proud of our kids for finishing the game the way they did in the second half. I really felt like they battled.”
Walton finished with 18 points for Wesleyan, which shot 35.4% from the field, including 6-of-23 from 3-point distance (26.1%), and converted 9-of-12 foul shots (75%) with 14 turnovers.
Hoosier and Cali Nolot each added nine points for the Panthers, who lost the rebounding battle 40-37 but still finished with the edge in paint scoring (34-30), points off turnovers (14-7), second-chance points (7-6) and bench production (28-7).
McMillen scored 18 points for the Cavaliers, who shot 41.1% from the field while making 5-of-17 shots from beyond the arc (29.4%) and 16-of-20 at the free-throw line (80%) with 16 turnovers. Sha Carter added 16 points with eight rebounds and five assists, and Mayci Sales chipped in 14 points with seven boards.
KWC plays again Thursday with a conference matchup at Cedarville.
WALSH17 12 17 21 — 67
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN9 14 25 13 — 61
Walsh (67) — McMillen 18, Carter 16, Sales 14, Scarton 7, Hickey 6, BAll 5, Dean 1.
Kentucky Wesleyan (61) — Walton 18, Hoosier 9, Nolot 9, Johnson 8, Barga 7, Richardson 6, Conley 2, McDonald 2.
