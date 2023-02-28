The Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball teams will take their first steps into the postseason Tuesday, as the KWC women host Hillsdale at noon at the Sportscenter and the men travel to take on Walsh at 6 p.m. in North Canton, Ohio.
Both games will be available on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
The Wesleyan women (22-5, 18-2 G-MAC), ranked fifth in the Midwest regional rankings, enter the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed — their only losses coming on the road to undefeated and top-ranked Ashland and third-seeded Trevecca Nazarene. The Panthers enter the postseason on a six-game winning streak and are a perfect 11-0 at the Sportscenter this season.
Wesleyan is averaging 67.9 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range, but the Panthers are fueled by their defense. KWC leads the G-MAC and is ranked 20th in the nation with a 5.11 turnover margin, and also swipes a league-leading 10.3 steals per contest.
In their previous meeting with the seventh-seeded Chargers (17-13, 10-10) this season, co-head coach Caleb and Nicole Nieman’s Panthers captured a 70-57 victory at home on Jan. 19. In that game, Tahlia Walton led Wesleyan with 17 points and six rebounds, as KWC dominated paint scoring 44-30.
On the season, Walton (11.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg), a 5-foot-11 senior forward, paces a deep and balanced group that also includes 5-8 fifth-year guard Cali Nolot (10.5 ppg), 5-5 junior point guard Shiya Hoosier (9.6 ppg, conference-leading 2.1 spg), 5-6 junior guard Shaylee McDonald (9.1 ppg, 2.8 apg), 5-11 senior forward Jordyn Barga (8 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 6-foot junior forward Corina Conley (7.6 ppg) and others.
Hillsdale enters averaging 71.1 points per game on 41.2% shooting from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, led by 5-8 senior guard Grace Touchette (14.1 ppg), 5-11 senior forward Sydney Mills (11 ppg, 10 rpg) and 5-9 sophomore guard Caitlin Splain (9.9 ppg).
The Wesleyan men (15-13, 11-9 G-MAC) enter following Saturday’s 77-76 heartbreaking loss at Cedarville, which tipped in a shot at the buzzer for the victory. The loss dropped the Panthers to the eighth seed in the league standings — only one game separated the fourth-through-eighth seeds.
Coach Drew Cooper’s Panthers enter averaging 73.4 points per game on 45.7% shooting from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point distance, led by 6-1 senior guard Jordan Roland (12.3 ppg, 3.4 apg), 6-6 senior forward Ben Sisson (11.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg), 6-2 senior guard Antonio Thomas (9.7 ppg, 2.9 apg), 6-6 senior forward JoMel Boyd (9.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and 6-7 junior forward Beezy Fernandez (8.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg), among others.
Top-seeded Walsh (19-8, 16-4) swept the regular-season series — 76-68 on Jan. 5 in Owensboro and 87-69 on Jan. 26 in North Canton — and is scoring 71.3 points per game on 41.9% shooting from the floor and 35% from long range.
The Cavaliers are led by 6-7 junior forward Tim Smith Jr. (16.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg), 6-6 sophomore wing Garrison Keeslar (13.2 ppg, 6.1 apg), 6-1 sophomore guard Quentin Toles (11.8 ppg), 6-7 senior forward Owen Hazelbaker (9.3 ppg) and 6-6 sophomore forward Nic Smith (8.9 ppg).
The semifinals and championship round of the G-MAC tournaments will move to the respective top remaining seeds after the first round of action.
