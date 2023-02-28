The Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball teams will take their first steps into the postseason Tuesday, as the KWC women host Hillsdale at noon at the Sportscenter and the men travel to take on Walsh at 6 p.m. in North Canton, Ohio.

Both games will be available on the Great Midwest Digital Network.

