A strong third quarter sealed a win for the Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team on Saturday afternoon, which defeated Missouri Baptist University, 92-65, in its final tune-up before Great Midwest Athletic Conference action begins.
The win at the Sportscenter pushed KWC to 7-0 on the season and extended the Panthers' home win streak to 21 games, their longest home win streak in program history.
Tahlia Walton and Lily Grimes led KWC with 14 points each.
Keelie Lamb had 12 points, Emma Johnson had 11 points and Jordyn Barga had 10 points for the Panthers.
KWC takes on Ohio Dominican on Thursday.
