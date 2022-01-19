Once again, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team is in the midst of another strong campaign — and the Panthers remain right in the mix for a Great Midwest Athletic Conference title.
Since the start of December, Wesleyan (11-5, 8-2 in G-MAC) has been one of the best-performing programs in the league. During that stretch, the Panthers have gone 8-2, all against conference opponents. With 11 games left in the season, KWC sits second in the league standings behind No. 7 Ashland (13-1, 8-0).
The Panthers’ lone blemishes since then are a 74-66 loss at Ashland on Jan. 8 and a 72-68 defeat at Malone on Dec. 11. They’ve played everyone in the league except for Tiffin — the game against the Dragons on Jan. 6 was postponed — and have proven that they can compete with anyone. After all, KWC even upended No. 2 Drury in just the second outing of the season.
For their efforts, the Panthers have played themselves into prime position for the final stretch of the season. KWC leads Walsh (12-3, 7-2), Hillsdale (10-6, 7-3), Cedarville (10-5, 5-4) and Malone (9-7, 5-5) in the conference standings. With only the top six teams in the league advancing to the postseason tournament this year, every matchup’s importance is magnified.
So, how have the Panthers done it?
Returning an experienced group that knows how to win certainly helps.
The team’s top four scorers have all been with Wesleyan for three years or longer. Tahlia Walton, a 5-foot-11 redshirt junior forward is averaging 15.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game; 5-8 forward Cali Nolot is posting 13.9 points per outing; 5-11 fifth-year forward Emma Johnson adds 7.4 points per game; and 5-11 junior forward Jordyn Barga chips in 6.9 points and 5.1 boards per contest.
Leah Richardson, a 5-7 redshirt senior guard, is fifth on the team in scoring but played only 10 games before tearing her ACL. She’ll miss the remainder of the season.
Simply put, the players — whether in their fourth year or first — have bought into the Wesleyan culture. Players come and go from year to year, but the standards and expectations set by co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman remain the same.
They play fast, they share the ball, they spread the floor, and they use defense to keep the whole machine rolling.
The Panthers score 69.4 points per game, which puts them only in the middle of the conference pack, but they also feature the G-MAC’s third-best scoring defense (60.9 ppg). Wesleyan gives up 42.8% shooting from the floor but limits opponents to only 28.5% shooting from long distance.
Where the Panthers truly excel, however, is when it comes to making hustle plays.
KWC swipes a league-best 9.47 steals per game, is second in the league with a plus-2.9 rebounding margin and ranks fourth with a plus-3.07 turnover margin.
The Panthers’ depth is, perhaps, their best asset. It allows them to throw wave after wave at opponents without their production dropping off, leading to 40 minutes of overwhelming effort. Nine players consistently play more than 10 minutes per game.
Wesleyan hits the road later this week for a pair of conference matchups against Findlay and Hillsdale, but the Panthers will get a favorable stretch to close the regular season. They’ll play six of their final nine games at the Sportscenter.
If KWC maintains the same level of focus and effort that it’s shown so far this year — and there’s no reason to think otherwise — then it’ll be right in the mix for a conference title at the end of the year. With some luck, the Panthers could have a shot at hosting the conference tournament, if Ashland takes a few losses along the way.
Even if Wesleyan doesn’t host, the Panthers will still have an opportunity to compete for the league title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
And at this point, it doesn’t come as a surprise.
