Cali Nolot scored a team-high 19 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team closed on a 12-4 run to capture a 72-65 win over Cedarville on the last day of the regular season Saturday in Cedarville, Ohio.
It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Panthers (22-5, 18-2 G-MAC), who will host Hillsdale (17-13, 10-10) in the first round of the G-MAC tournament Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
Tahlia Walton produced 15 points, six rebounds and four steals for Wesleyan, which dominated the paint for a 50-20 scoring advantage. Corina Conley and Shaylee McDonald notched 10 points apiece, with Conley grabbing six boards with four steals and McDonald dishing five assists.
Cedarville took a 61-60 lead on Paige Garr’s jump shot with 3:33 left, but Walton’s layup put KWC back on top shortly thereafter. Conley scored a layup to extend the Panthers’ lead to three points before another Garr bucket trimmed their advantage to 64-63 with 2:12 remaining.
McDonald connected on another layup at 1:13, and Reeva Hammelman added a free throw after a foul on the play for a 67-63 lead. Parr’s basket brought the Yellow Jackets to within 67-65, but KWC closed the game on a 5-0 spurt to seal the win.
Wesleyan shot 46.8% from the field, including 3-of-18 from 3-point range (16.7%), and converted 11-of-16 foul shots (68.8%) with 13 turnovers leading to 11 points. Jordyn Barga added six rebounds as KWC won the battle on the glass, 34-29, and outscored Cedarville 11-3 in second-chance opportunities.
Garr scored 22 points and Lydia Sweeney added 19 points for Cedarville, which shot 40% from the floor, 7-of-17 from deep (41.2%) and 22-of-24 at the free-throw line (91.7%) with 20 turnovers leading to 19 KWC points.
Wesleyan, which enters as the No. 2 seed, will host Hillsdale at 1 p.m. Tuesday, with the remainder of the G-MAC tournament moving to the top remaining seed after the opening round.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 19 12 19 22 — 72
CEDARVILLE 14 13 21 17 — 65
Kentucky Wesleyan (72) — Nolot 19, Walton 15, Conley 10, McDonald 10, Barga 9, Lytton 4, Hammelman 3, Edmonds 2.
Cedarville (65) — Garr 20, Sweeney 19, Weakley 12, Wheeler 10, Butterbaugh 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.