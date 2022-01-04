Five Panthers scored in double figures, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team rolled to a 71-34 conference victory over Cedarville on Monday at the Sportscenter.
Tahlia Walton finished with 12 points and a game-best 11 rebounds for Wesleyan (9-4, 6-1 in G-MAC), which led 16-6 after the first quarter and never looked back.
KWC co-head coach Caleb Nieman credited his players’ defensive effort for setting the tone early.
“Anytime we take the floor like that, defensively, where you can hear us talking and we’re making up for each other — as a coach, I can’t guarantee a win but I can guarantee you that we’re going to battle all game long,” he said. “That’s what I thought, like, ‘OK, we’re good to go,’ because I can hear them talking and communicating.”
Cedarville (8-4, 3-3) entered as the league’s top-scoring team at 78.5 points per contest but was limited to only 25.5% shooting from the field, including a 1-of-16 mark from 3-point range (6.3%). The Yellow Jackets also committed 14 floor errors, allowing Wesleyan to claim a 17-4 edge in points off turnovers.
The Panthers pushed their advantage to 35-15 at intermission, and Cedarville didn’t get any closer than 17 points for the remainder of the game. KWC led 50-24 heading into the final frame, then outscored the Yellow Jackets 21-10 down the stretch to cement the victory.
“I thought the first half was maybe our best half of basketball,” Nieman said. “We were really locked in to what we needed to do defensively and we didn’t make anything easy on them. I thought we got all our energy from that, and then we started making some really good decisions offensively.
“It was a good mix of transition, but also moving the ball in the halfcourt and getting good shots.”
Jordyn Barga, Corina Conley, Shaylee McDonald and Cali Nolot finished with 11 points apiece for the Panthers, who shot 50% from the floor, 7-of-16 from beyond the arc (43.8%) and 6-of-8 at the foul line (75%) with 12 turnovers. KWC outrebounded Cedarville 40-27 and led in paint scoring (38-24), second-chance points (6-2), fastbreak production (13-0) and bench scoring (29-4).
Wesleyan also finished with 22 assists on 29 baskets — a mark that Nieman said is indicative of his squad as a whole.
“I think what you see out here is a reflection of who they are as a team,” he said. “They’re really well-connected and you get to see it out on the court. When we share the ball, there really aren’t too many wasted possessions.
“We’re really proud of them. Cedarville is a really good team, and you could see our team really wanted this one”
Emily Chapman scored 16 points and was the only Yellow Jacket in double figures.
Wesleyan’s Thursday matchup at Tiffin has been postponed, but the Panthers will play again Saturday at No. 8 Ashland as they look for a fourth consecutive victory.
CEDARVILLE 6 9 9 10 — 34
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 16 19 15 21 — 71
Cedarville (34) — Chapman 16, Garr 6, Mader 6, Anker 4, Moore 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (71) — Walton 12, Barga 11, Conley 11, McDonald 11, Nolot 11, Hoosier 5, R. Richardson 5, Johnson 3, Hammelman 2.
