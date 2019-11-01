The WKU women's basketball team had quite the fright on Halloween night. The Lady Toppers found themselves down early against Kentucky Wesleyan in WKU's lone exhibition game of the season, but a second half comeback helped earn a 72-60 victory at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.
"I like playing Kentucky Wesleyan because they're well-coached, they're a good team, they were in the NCAA Tournament last year, and they got five-out and they shoot the three," said WKU head coach Greg Collins. "That was the one style that really bothered us the most last year. UAB plays that way, Marshall plays that way, we lost to Ohio in the WNIT because they played that way. This was a style that if we're going to play bigs, then we have to be able to guard this style. We didn't for a while. Then we started learning and adjusting."
Kentucky Wesleyan made 12 3s on the night.
Emma Johnson finished with a team-high 12 points for KWC followed by Keelie Lamb and Tahlia Walton with nine.
