The Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball team means business this season.
Getting 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Keelie Lamb, the Panthers improved to 5-0 on Saturday with a convincing 58-34 conquest of visiting Missouri-St. Louis at the Sportscenter.
Wesleyan led 201-14 at the first break, then proceeded to outscore UMSL 19-2 in the second period to claim a 39-16 advantage at intermission.
The Panthers also got a solid game from former Daviess County High School star Emma Johnson, who scored 11 points and made 3-of-5 shots from 3-point range.
Lily Grimes and Cali Nolot also had four assists each for KWC.
Wesleyan shot 46% from the field, including 30% (6-of-20) from distance. The Panthers made 6-of-7 free throws and outrebounded UMSL, 24-21.
Laura Szorenyi scored 12 points for Missouri-St. Louis (2-2), which shot just 24% from the field and committed 24 turnovers.
KWC hosts Lindenwood Belleville at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
CUMBERLAND 71, BRESCIA 52
The Lady Bearcats slipped to 1-8 on the season with a 19-point loss to host Cumberland University in the Cumberland Classic at Lebanon, Tenn.
The big gun for Cumberland was Brittany Miller, who produced 14 points and a game-best 17 rebounds. Mackenzie Trouten scored a game-high 16 points and Gracie Johnson added 10.
Cumberland garnered a 36-26 halftime lead and methodically pulled away over the final 20 minutes.
Brescia was led by Princess Holloway, who scored 12 points, and Kyeden Hughes, who secured 12 rebounds.
The Lady Bearcats return to the hardwood on Saturday with a visit to Wilberforce.
