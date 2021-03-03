Once the Panthers got going, they couldn’t be stopped Tuesday night.
The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team erupted in the third quarter, turning a seven-point halftime lead into a 30-point advantage en route to a 76-54 victory over Trevecca Nazarene in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
With the win, the No. 2 seed Panthers (17-4, 16-4 in G-MAC) will advance to Friday’s semifinals to face sixth-seeded Findlay (12-10, 11-10), with top seed Cedarville serving as host.
According to Wesleyan co-head coach Caleb Nieman, it was the defensive performance the Panthers have sought all season.
“We feel really good,” Nieman said. “It feels good for it to be in the conference tournament, but it feels so much better that we grew today. Our defense finally got to where it’s needed to be for a long time.
“We’ve been working for that, but we really hadn’t seen it for a whole game. That’s big for us — to see what this team could possibly be.”
Wesleyan led 14-11 at the first break and 31-24 at intermission, but a pair of 3-pointers by former Daviess County High School star Emma Johnson helped fuel an 18-4 run out of the break, giving Wesleyan a 49-28 lead with 5:18 left in the third period.
KWC shot 10-of-16 from the field in the third quarter for 62.5%, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range (37.5%), and outscored Trevecca 30-11 in the frame. This, after a first half in which the Panthers made just 12-of-34 shots attempts (35.3%).
“The difference was we started knocking down shots, so then it just snowballs and steamrolls,” Nieman said. “If we didn’t have our first-half defense, we should’ve been down 10, because we shot it like junk.”
Cali Nolot’s layup with 1:22 left in the third stanza gave the Panthers their biggest lead of the contest at 60-30. A layup by Keeley Carter brought Trevecca within 68-49 with 4:25 left in the game, but the Trojans got no closer from there.
Jordyn Barga paced KWC with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Johnson finished with 13 points and Kaylee Clifford recorded 12 points with six boards. Leah Richardson chipped in 11 points for Wesleyan, which shot 40.4% from the field for the game, 10-of-31 from distance (32.3%) and 20-of-31 on foul shots (64.5%).
The Panthers dominated the rebounding battle, 46-26, leading to a 20-6 advantage in second-chance scoring, and also outscored Trevecca 18-2 in fastbreak opportunities.
Trevecca (6-6, 6-5) was led by Carter’s game-best 21 points, while Olivia Pepperman added 12 points. The Trojans shot just 38.2% from the floor, making 4-of-17 shots from beyond the arc (23.5%) and only 8-of-16 from the free-throw line (50%).
Much like it’s been all year, Nieman cited KWC’s balance as a key component in the victory.
“If you’re going to run like we run, everybody better be running and everybody better be engaged and everybody better be playing hard,” he said. “If you don’t, it’s chaos. We want organized chaos, but you’ve got to have everybody working hard and working together. We’ve had that all year, which makes it so easy to coach.”
TREVECCA NAZARENE 11-13-11-19 — 54
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 14-17-30-15 — 76
Trevecca Nazarene (54) — Carter 21, Pepperman 12, Vesey 11, Wilks 5, Wilken 3, McFarlin 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (76) — Barga 15, Johnson 13, Clifford 12, L. Richardson 11, Walton 8, Nolot 7, Miller 5, Hoosier 2, McDonald 2, Conley 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.