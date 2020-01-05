The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team jumped out to an early lead Saturday and never looked back, as the Panthers rolled host Malone 81-65 in Canton, Ohio.
Tahlia Walton posted a team-best 16 points off the bench to lead Wesleyan (14-1, 5-1 in G-MAC), which jumped out to a 30-12 advantage after the first quarter in an effort to bounce back from Thursday's loss to Walsh.
Keelie Lamb posted 12 points for the Panthers, with Kaylee Clifford and Leah Richardson adding 11 points apiece. Lily Grimes chipped in 10 points.
Grimes and Clifford dished four assists each, with Clifford also adding three steals and two blocks.
KWC went into intermission with a 50-34 lead, then extended its advantage to 70-47 through three quarters. The Panthers held off Malone (8-5, 4-1) from there.
Wesleyan shot 57.1% from the field, including 8-of-19 from 3-point range (42.1%), and made 9-of-11 free throws (81.8%).
Clifford, Walton and Jordyn Barga grabbed six rebounds apiece, helping KWC to a 36-27 edge on the glass.
Wesleyan also outmatched Malone in paint scoring (40-28), fastbreak points (10-5) and bench production (38-12).
The Pioneers were led by Holly Groff's 16 points, with Robin Campbell and Ellen Doyle adding 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Malone won the turnover battle, 16-12, leading to a 21-16 edge in points off turnovers.
For the game, the Pioneers shot 38.6% from the floor, including an 8-of-29 mark from distance (27.6%), in addition to 13-of-20 shooting from the foul stripe (65%).
The Panthers return to action Thursday when they host Ohio Valley for a conference matchup at the Sportscenter.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 30-20-20-11 -- 81
MALONE 12-22-13-18 -- 65
Kentucky Wesleyan (81) -- Walton 16, Lamb 12, Clifford 11, L. Richardson 11, Grimes 10, Nolot 8, Barga 7, Duncan 2, Johnson 2, Boyle 2.
Malone (65) -- Groff 16, Campbell 13, Doyle 10, Hutchison 7, Wentling 7, Abdulla 4, Hunter 4, Kallas 2, Poole 2.
