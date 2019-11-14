The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team opened its 2019-20 home schedule with a convincing 110-47 victory over visiting Oakland City on Wednesday at the Sportscenter.
Maddy Boyle scored a game-best 18 points to lead Wesleyan (3-0), which shot 61.6% from the field, 14-of-33 from 3 (42.4%) and 6-of-8 at the foul stripe (75%). Keelie Lamb added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jordyn Barga chipped in 12 points.
Tahlia Walton and Cali Nolot added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
In addition to holding Oakland City to just 34.8% shooting, the Panthers forced 31 turnovers leading to 46 points. KWC also claimed the edge in rebounding (32-19), second-chance scoring (16-5), bench production (66-13), paint scoring (38-26) and fastbreak points (24-2).
Oakland City (0-2) was led by Tabby Klem's 13 points.
Wesleyan returns to action Tuesday with a road matchup at Illinois Springfield.
KWC'S HUNT NAMED G-MAC PLAYER OF YEAR, TWO OTHERS EARN HONORS
Kentucky Wesleyan junior Madisyn Hunt has been named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference's Offensive Player of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.
Hunt, also a first-team selection and the Wesleyan career goals leader, scored 22 goals in 18 matches this season -- good for second in the nation and second in G-MAC history. In addition, she led the G-MAC in shots (98), assists (7) and points (51).
Madeline Clements also earned a selection to the league's all-conference honorable mention team, after starting every match and anchoring the Panthers' backline this season.
On the men's side, Lucas Danhauer was named to the All-G-MAC honorable mention team for the second straight year. The sophomore goalkeeper started every match, finishing with 118 saves -- which ties the G-MAC all-time single-season record. He led the nation in total saves this year, as well.
HILLTOPPERS SIGN COLLINS STAR MCKNIGHT
Western Kentucky basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced Wednesday the signing of in-state prospect Dayvion McKnight, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Collins High School in Shelbyville, to a national letter of intent in the 2020 class.
"We're very excited to have Dayvion join our program and family," Stansbury said. "We had the opportunity to watch him closely the past two years, and he brings as much toughness physically and mentally as any kid I've seen in recent years.
"He comes from a great high school program where he's been coached, and also from a great family that's instilled toughness and hard work into his life."
Considered a top contender for the 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball award, McKnight averaged 17 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior for coach Chris Gaither, a former 3rd Region star at Grayson County High School.
McKnight was named a second-team All-State selection and has scored 1,217 career points entering his senior year, which ranks second in program history. He already holds Collins career records for rebounds (764) and steals (229), and ranks second with 442 assists.
