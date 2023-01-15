Shaylee McDonald recorded 15 points and seven rebounds to lead five Panthers in double figures, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team scored 30 points off turnovers to rout Tiffin 81-50 on Saturday at the Gillmor Student Center in Tiffin, Ohio.
The Panthers (12-4, 8-1 in G-MAC), who forced 21 turnovers in the victory, were also boosted by contributions from Shiya Hoosier (13 points), Corina Conley (12 points), Reeva Hammelman (10 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Tahlia Walton (10 points).
Wesleyan connected on 53.7% of its shots from the floor, 4-of-19 from 3-point range (21.1%) and 19-of-27 at the free-throw line (70.4%) with only seven turnovers.
KWC also won the battle of the boards 31-26, and led 10-7 in second-chance opportunities. KWC finished with the edge in points in the paint (48-24), fast-break scoring (12-4) and bench production (31-21).
Tiffin (5-13, 2-7), which shot 46.3% from the field, 6-of-16 from beyond the arc (37.5%) and 6-of-13 at the foul stripe (46.2%), was led by 10 points from Ellie Gabel.
The victory was the fifth in a row for the Panthers, who return to action Thursday with a home matchup against conference foe Hillsdale.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 18 24 15 24 — 81
Kentucky Wesleyan (81) — McDonald 15, Hoosier 13, Conley 12, Hammelman 10, Walton 10, Nolot 8, Montgomery 7, Boyle 4, Barga 2.
Tiffin (50) — Gabel 10, Richards 9, Williams 7, Brinson 6, Tate 6, Feltner 4, Sutton 3, Dejarnette 2, Letz 2, Moeller 1.
