Shaylee McDonald recorded 15 points and seven rebounds to lead five Panthers in double figures, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team scored 30 points off turnovers to rout Tiffin 81-50 on Saturday at the Gillmor Student Center in Tiffin, Ohio.

The Panthers (12-4, 8-1 in G-MAC), who forced 21 turnovers in the victory, were also boosted by contributions from Shiya Hoosier (13 points), Corina Conley (12 points), Reeva Hammelman (10 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Tahlia Walton (10 points).

