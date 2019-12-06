Six players scored in double figures to help the Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team remain perfect Thursday night, as the Panthers turned back visiting Ohio Dominican, 83-63, in a conference matchup at the Sportscenter.
Kaylee Clifford led the Panthers (8-0, 1-0 in G-MAC) with a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds, while Leah Richardson and Tahlia Walton added 13 points apiece. Lily Grimes finished with 11 points and seven assists, Kaylee Duncan finished with 11 points, and Keelie Lamb recorded 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
As a team, Wesleyan dished out 21 assists on 29 made baskets, leading to a 46.8% shooting clip from the field, including 10-of-27 from 3-point range (35.7%). The Panthers also made 15-of-18 foul shots (83.3%).
"It's all about sharing the basketball," Wesleyan co-head coach Caleb Nieman said afterward. "You watch the whole 40 minutes, you don't really see a lot of bad shots being taken.
"It's making great decisions and working together. The scoring is happening because they're getting great shots. Everybody at this level has the ability to score, but the percentages go up when they're taking open shots."
Ohio Dominican (4-4, 0-1) was led by Kennedy Schlabach's game-best 18 points off the bench. Brittleigh Macaulay added 11 points for the visiting Panthers, who shot 40.4% from the field, made 6-of-18 attempts from deep (33.3%) and converted 11-of-15 from the free-throw line (73.3%) but committed 22 turnovers.
"That's a good team, that's a really good team," Nieman said of ODU. "They won four straight coming in, they beat the 18th team in the nation at their place. They have a lot of good guards, and they're really physical, so we feel really good about it."
Wesleyan built a 20-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, then opened the second period with a 9-0 run to surge ahead.
The Panthers led 42-34 at halftime after a late push by ODU, but again KWC came out firing -- this time with back-to-back 3-pointers from Clifford sparking a 10-0 scoring outburst. After going up by 18 points, Wesleyan's lead was never in doubt from there.
Much of KWC's success, Nieman said, stemmed from his team's plus-nine turnover margin.
"That provides a lot of momentum," he said. "I think the turning point of the game was when they came out zone in the second half, and (Clifford) knocked down those 3s. That got us off and going.
"It was one of those games where you don't really want a halftime because you're playing so well. The kids were playing really hard. To get those shots to fall right away gave us a boost to keep on going."
The victory was a program-record 22nd in a row at home for KWC, which returns to action Saturday for a conference tilt against Tiffin.
OHIO DOMINICAN 17-17-15-14 -- 63
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 20-22-30-11 -- 83
Ohio Dominican (63) -- Schlabach 18, Macaulay 11, Clark 10, Troyer 8, Mershimer 8, Fisher 4, Thomas 2, Williams 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (83) -- Clifford 15, L. Richardson 13, Walton 13, Grimes 11, Duncan 11, Lamb 10, Barga 4, Johnson 4, Nolot 2.
