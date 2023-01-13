Cali Nolot scored a game-high 22 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team came out of halftime firing on all cylinders to claim a 78-54 victory over conference foe Findlay on Thursday in Findlay, Ohio.

Nolot made 9-of-14 shots from the field and grabbed five rebounds, and the Panthers (11-4, 7-1 in G-MAC) outscored the Oilers 26-8 in the third period to pull away after leading by seven points at intermission.

