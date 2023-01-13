Cali Nolot scored a game-high 22 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team came out of halftime firing on all cylinders to claim a 78-54 victory over conference foe Findlay on Thursday in Findlay, Ohio.
Nolot made 9-of-14 shots from the field and grabbed five rebounds, and the Panthers (11-4, 7-1 in G-MAC) outscored the Oilers 26-8 in the third period to pull away after leading by seven points at intermission.
Tahlia Walton finished with 12 points for Wesleyan, while Corina Conley added 11 points and Sjiya Hoosier posted 10 points with a team-high eight rebounds and five assists.
The Panthers shot a blistering 59.6% from the field, including 6-of-16 from 3-point range (37.5%), and converted 10-of-14 foul shots (71.4%) with 14 turnovers leading to nine points for Findlay.
Katie Ellis finished with 10 points to lead the Oilers (4-12, 1-7), who shot 43.5% from the floor, 5-of-14 from beyond the arc (35.7%) and 9-of-14 at the free-throw line (64.3%) with 18 turnovers leading to 24 KWC points.
The Panthers, who won their fourth consecutive outing, dominated the inside with a 50-20 edge in paint scoring. KWC also led in rebounding (28-23), fast break production (5-2) and bench scoring (20-19).
KWC returns to action Saturday with a road conference matchup at Tiffin.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 14 21 26 17 — 78
Kentucky Wesleyan (78) — Nolot 22, Walton 12, Conley 11, Hoosier 10, Barga 8, Hammelman 8, McDonald 7.
Findlay (54) — Ellis 10, Callahan 9, Muhlenkamp 8, Hapgood 5, Hoying 4, Sammarone 4, Stephens 4, Ziehler 4, Cooke 3, Schweiger 3.
